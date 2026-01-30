News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rumble preview, Styles, Ava, Ciampa, Becky, Cody, Triple H, Nattie, Evil, Hobbs, more (55 min.)

January 30, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • WWE Royal Rumble preview
  • A.J. Styles’s “quiet retirement tour”
  • Tomasso Ciampa’s jump to AEW compared to Powerhouse Hobbs’s jump to WWE
  • What to expect from Evil when he joins WWE
  • Ava leaving a big gaping vacuum of leadership with her departure from NXT
  • Nattie’s promo, the missing chapter, and where it goes from here
  • Becky Lynch putting herself out there given the political landscape and who she works for
  • Cody Rhodes’s bizarre note about his wishes for his funeral
  • TKO being part of two rapidly-build mega-stadiums
  • Triple H and the latest WWE video game

