VIP PODCAST 1/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rumble preview, Styles, Ava, Ciampa, Becky, Cody, Triple H, Nattie, Evil, Hobbs, more (55 min.)

WWE Royal Rumble preview

A.J. Styles’s “quiet retirement tour”

Tomasso Ciampa’s jump to AEW compared to Powerhouse Hobbs’s jump to WWE

What to expect from Evil when he joins WWE

Ava leaving a big gaping vacuum of leadership with her departure from NXT

Nattie’s promo, the missing chapter, and where it goes from here

Becky Lynch putting herself out there given the political landscape and who she works for

Cody Rhodes’s bizarre note about his wishes for his funeral

TKO being part of two rapidly-build mega-stadiums

Triple H and the latest WWE video game

