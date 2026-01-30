VIP PODCAST 1/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rumble preview, Styles, Ava, Ciampa, Becky, Cody, Triple H, Nattie, Evil, Hobbs, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- WWE Royal Rumble preview
- A.J. Styles’s “quiet retirement tour”
- Tomasso Ciampa’s jump to AEW compared to Powerhouse Hobbs’s jump to WWE
- What to expect from Evil when he joins WWE
- Ava leaving a big gaping vacuum of leadership with her departure from NXT
- Nattie’s promo, the missing chapter, and where it goes from here
- Becky Lynch putting herself out there given the political landscape and who she works for
- Cody Rhodes’s bizarre note about his wishes for his funeral
- TKO being part of two rapidly-build mega-stadiums
- Triple H and the latest WWE video game
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.