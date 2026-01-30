VIP PODCAST 1/30 – Radican Worldwide: Radican talks WWE 2K26 cover athlete reveal, thoughts on press conference with dev team on WWE 2K26, more + Reed on career advancement, WWE 2K26, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another edition of Radican Worldwide. Radican opens the show discussing the WWE 2K26 cover athlete reveal and game details that were released today. He also expands upon the press release with some insight from a WWE 2K26 developer team press conference he attended virtually this week.

WWE wrestler Bronson Reed joins Radican in the go-home segment. He talks about returning from injury earlier this year and hitting the ground running as a member of the vision. Reed talks about wrestling Roman Reigns in two singles matches on PLE and working with CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Paul Heyman behind the scenes. The show concludes with a discussion of WWE 2k26 including Reed naming the new match type and opponent he’s looking forward to facing in the game. Download this show now!

