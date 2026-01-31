EXCLUSIVE: Bronson Reed says time in WWE has been a “whirlwind” since he returned from injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE wrestler Bronson Reed says it has been a whirlwind for him since coming back full-time to WWE 2025 in after suffering an ankle injury during the War Games match at Survivor Series, which took place in Novmeber 2025.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit of a whirlwind after my injury, you know,” Reed said in an exclusive interview at PWTorch VIP with Sean Radican on Radican Worldwide. “I had the aspirations to continue to do big things. If you had saw, when I did get injured, it was in the War Games the previous year and I was sort of, you know, on a trajectory going up, which was great and you can always get a little scared that that could go away.

“But I put in the hard work and I think the powers that be saw that and then aligning with The Vision, with Seth (Rollins), (Paul) Heyman, and Bron (Breakker), only meant big things and once we got rid of the dead weight that was Seth Rollins, I think we’ve been even stronger.”

Reed becamne one of only two men to pin Roman Reigns in the last five years in singles matches after he beat him at the Crown Jewel PLE in October 2025 in his home country of Australia. Reed is currently in The Vision stable with Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory.

