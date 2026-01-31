WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS (1/31): Keller’s live coverage of McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for WWE Title, AJ Styles vs. Gunther, men’s and women’s Rumble

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

JANUARY 31, 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

STREAMED LIVE ON ESPN (U.S.) & NETFLIX (Internationally)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch columnist Greg Parks will be joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet review the WWE Royal Rumble LIVE on YouTube right after the ebvent ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com with your comments and questions about the Rumble. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/bsntukxti5

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-Michael Cole introduced the event as they showed various wrestlers arriving. Then they showed a aerial view of the stadium.

-A video package narrated by Paul Levesque introduced the Rumble.

-They went to Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside.

(1) WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE

(1) Charlotte

(2) Alexa Bliss

Cole said their friendship will really be tested. (This is a fun way to star the Rumble, but it’s so unlikely and feels so contrived that it undercuts it a bit.) Barrett said these two have been quietly at each other’s throats in recent weeks. They stared at each other. Bliss played to the fans early. Charlotte did the same. Charlotte picked up Bliss and set her on the top turnbuckle and told her they’re good. Charlotte pointed at the WrestleMania sign and said they’re going together. Bliss caught Charlotte in position for a Sister Abigail, but let her go. Charlotte then took Bliss down and set up a figure-four, but paused and then they hugged. Bliss leaped onto Charlotte’s back and they waited for entrant no. 3.

(3) Kiana James

James and Charlotte exchanged kicks. Charlotte lifted James and then Bliss leaped off the second rope and drove her head into the mat.

(4) Nia Jax

Cole said Jax has nnever entered the Rumble before no. 19. She headbutted a charging Bliss and clotheslined Charlotte. She landed running corner splashes on Charlotte and Bliss, then put them both in one corner and splashed them. THen she went after James. James side-stepped a charging Jax and sent her shoulder-first into the corner.

(5) Ivy Nile

Cole noted she lasted 25 minutes a few years ago in the Rumble. She went after Jax mid-ring, but couldn’t pull off a bodyslam. She went for a back suplex, but Jax blocked it and elbowed her in the corner.

(6) Lola Vice

Cole noted this is her first Rumble and plugged her match scheduled for Tuesday night. She entered the ring and hit one wrestler after another charging at her with kicks. Jax then confronted Vice as she was celebrating. Jax knocked her down and then danced to mock Vice’s celebration. James lifted Jax onto her shoulders and landed a Samoan Drop. “Can you believe that?” asked Cole. Everyone surrounded Jax and tried to eliminate her.

(7) Candice LeRae

As Candice ran out, Cole asked if she could tip the scales to get Jax out. Instead, Charlotte cut her off and Jax broke free from the others.

(8) Jordynne Grace

Grace dumped LeRae and Vice for the first two elimination. Grace then eliminated Ivy Nile. Jax went after Charlotte. Bliss intervened. Jax tossed them both around. She tried to dump Bliss. Charlotte knocked Jax over the top rope onto the ring apron. Charlotte knocked Jax down but also Bliss. Cole said it was accidental. Charlotte looked sad.

(9) Becky Lynch

Cole said Lynch said her lawyer had lobbied for a good entry number and asked Barrett how she should feel about this. (Lawyer’s lobby for a better number to be randomly drawn out of the tumbler?) Lynch and Charlotte battled at ringisde.

(10) Sol Ruca

Cole said she is “uber athletic” and noted her win over Bayley at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Lynch and Ruca met mid-ring. “The present versus the future,” said Cole. Cole compared Ruca to Lita.

(11) Roxanne Perez

She and Lynch battled.

(12) Maxxine Dupri

Dupri went after Lynch right away.

(13) Nattie

Dupri put Nattie in an anklelock. Lynch threw Dupri out seconds later. Lynch patted Nattie on the back, then tried to throw her out. Nattie blocked her, lifted her, and eliminated Lynch. Short night for Lynch. Cole noted Nattie has been in all nine women’s Rumbles.

(14) Liv Morgan

Charlotte clotheslined Perez and Morgan.

(15) Lash Legend

Barrett said Lash is “a human cheat code.” She gave Bliss and Perez a double chokeslam and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Legend then eliminated Jordynne Grace.

(16) Zelina Vega

The graphic called her just “Zelina,” but her entrance video said “Zelina Vega.”

(17) Raquel Rodriguez

Cole said this is the slot that Charlotte had when she won the Rumble back in 2020. (Someone needs to give everyone a statistics course because this talk of certain numbers meaning something are largely nonsense. There’s simply a incremental benefit to entering later than sooner. That’s it. There are no “lucky numbers.”) Morgan, James, and Perez battled on the ring apron. Rodriguez kicked James to the floor to eliminate her. Raquel, Morgan, and Perez hugged mid-ring.

(18) Chelsea Green

Green was accompanied by Alba Fyre. Fyre grabbed Green’s legs to try to pull her to safety, but several others pulled Green and Fyre into the ring. Rodriguez “eliminated” Fyre.

(19) Giulia

Green stood on the back of a crawling Fyre at ringside to avoid elimination.

(20) Iyo Sky

Cole called Sky “the best wrestler on the planet today.” Sky got in a flurry of offense and then pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

(21) Asuka

Asuka got in some offense in the center of the ring.

(22) Rhea Ripley

Green and Ripley battled mid-ring. Zelina and Giulia battled on the ring apron. Giulia kicked Zelina to the floor to eliminate her. Perez went for Pop Rocks on Ripley, but Ripley countered and sent her to the floor onto others with a Razor’s Edge to eliminate her. Rodriguez and Morgan attacked Ripley. Sky intervened.

(23) Bayley

Baylry battled with Charlotte mid-ring in a battle of chops.

(24) Jacy Jayne

The match is a repetition of whoever enters stands mid-ring and gets in a fight with one or two others while everyone else looks like they’ve been completely knocked out on their backs in the corners. A graphic noted 12 were active and 12 had been eliminated at this point. Morgan eliminated Nattie with an Oblivion.

(25) Nikki Bella

Nikki battled Rodriguez and took her down. Morgan then gave her an Oblivion.

(26) Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria knocked Giulia off the ring apron, eliminating her. Bayley and Valkyria celebrated together.

(27) Kelani Jordan

Jordan landed a corkscrew moonsault onto Jayne.

(28) Kairi Sane

Kairi almost bumped into Asuka on the ring apron. Sky shoved Kairi into Asuka. Asuka held onto Kairi’s arms. Kairi ended up aiming for Sky but knocking Asuka off the ring apron, eliminating her. Barrett said it was clearly accidental. Sky dumped a distraught Kairi over the top rope to eliminate her.

(29) Brie Bella

Brie got a big pop and fans chanted “Yes! Yes!” Brie went on a string of offense and played to the crowd. Brie and Nikki hugged mid-ring. Morgan and Raquel attacked them.

(30) Tiffany Stratton

So no Bianca Belair. Cole noted Tiffany had been out of action since the fall with a knee injury. She leaped off the top rope with a Swanton onto a crowd mid-ring.