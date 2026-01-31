FREE PODCAST 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss strong world title picture, Andrade stepping up, Tommaso Ciampa debut, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introductions

(01:51) World title picture strongest it’s ever been

(04:45) Multiple challengers make MJF championship compelling – Brody King, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and Andrade

(06:01) Andrade impresses in main event vs Swerve

(08:19) Chemistry at all-time high in AEW matches

(11:56) MJF maintains discipline in promo work

(15:38) Don Callis Family storyline layering

(19:50) El Clon TNT title match vs Mark Briscoe

(20:46) Tommaso Ciampa All Elite debut and potential

(29:24) Jon Moxley vs Ace Austin

(30:40) Statlander vs Tekla good match

(33:46) Ricochet backstage segment, Jack Perry match setup

(34:35) Young Bucks reaffirm roots return

(36:53) Orange Cassidy backstage promo vs Wheeler Yuta

(41:51) Upcoming lineups

(44:45) Zach’s email and trivia

