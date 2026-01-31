News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss strong world title picture, Andrade stepping up, Tommaso Ciampa debut, more (67 min.)

January 31, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introductions
  • (01:51) World title picture strongest it’s ever been
  • (04:45) Multiple challengers make MJF championship compelling – Brody King, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and Andrade
  • (06:01) Andrade impresses in main event vs Swerve
  • (08:19) Chemistry at all-time high in AEW matches
  • (11:56) MJF maintains discipline in promo work
  • (15:38) Don Callis Family storyline layering
  • (19:50) El Clon TNT title match vs Mark Briscoe
  • (20:46) Tommaso Ciampa All Elite debut and potential
  • (29:24) Jon Moxley vs Ace Austin
  • (30:40) Statlander vs Tekla good match
  • (33:46) Ricochet backstage segment, Jack Perry match setup
  • (34:35) Young Bucks reaffirm roots return
  • (36:53) Orange Cassidy backstage promo vs Wheeler Yuta
  • (41:51) Upcoming lineups
  • (44:45) Zach’s email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025