FREE PODCAST 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss strong world title picture, Andrade stepping up, Tommaso Ciampa debut, more (67 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introductions
- (01:51) World title picture strongest it’s ever been
- (04:45) Multiple challengers make MJF championship compelling – Brody King, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and Andrade
- (06:01) Andrade impresses in main event vs Swerve
- (08:19) Chemistry at all-time high in AEW matches
- (11:56) MJF maintains discipline in promo work
- (15:38) Don Callis Family storyline layering
- (19:50) El Clon TNT title match vs Mark Briscoe
- (20:46) Tommaso Ciampa All Elite debut and potential
- (29:24) Jon Moxley vs Ace Austin
- (30:40) Statlander vs Tekla good match
- (33:46) Ricochet backstage segment, Jack Perry match setup
- (34:35) Young Bucks reaffirm roots return
- (36:53) Orange Cassidy backstage promo vs Wheeler Yuta
- (41:51) Upcoming lineups
- (44:45) Zach’s email and trivia
