VIP PODCAST 1/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Chaos amidst the Horsemen on the first Nitro of ’97, and Bert Prentice presents the Nashville Fairgrounds in ’99 for NWA Worldwide (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by expert in all things WCW, Tom Green, for the January edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. It’s a double bill of the late ’90s this time around, as we go to WCW Monday Nitro on January 6th, 1997, and the Nashville Fairgrounds for Bert Prentice’s NWA Worldwide in 1999. Two very different shows which operate with an entirely different pace and, as expected, have quite a contrast in polish. That said, this Nitro has its fair share of messy situations from The Horsemen all asunder thanks to the amazing Queen Debra in a classic segment to Psychosis not quite knowing how to do an Arabian Press (but points for trying). Alan and Tom take you through the whole show and everything going on in the build-up to nWo’s Souled Out PPV. Before that, Tom gives us all a lesson on the wild character that was “Honey Love” as we see what Mr. Nashville Wrestling was getting up to in ’99 with a roster that…well, let’s just say it lacked depth. So for the first time this year, make yourself a lovely Chai Latte, get comfy, and check out what’s on the telly with us!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com