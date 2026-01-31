VIP PODCAST 1/31 – WWE Royal Rumble PLE Roundtable: Keller & Martin & White discuss the entire event including impact on WrestleMania line-up (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Royal Rumble PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch contributor Joshua White. They analyze the show start to finish including both Royal Rumbles and how the result and intra-match storylines can impact WrestleMania, the end of A.J. Styles’s career, and Drew McIntyre’s dominant performance over Sami Zayn.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com