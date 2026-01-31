News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Royal Rumble post-show: Parks & Cadet & Radican talk Rumble matches, AJ Styles’s retirement, what this sets up for WrestleMania, more (99 min.)

January 31, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kurt Cadet and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican for a match-by-match breakdown of the Royal Rumble. They talk about the winners of the Rumble matches and where they may be headed for WrestleMania, plus A.J. Styles’s retirement – will it be from WWE or wrestling in general? They also take questions from the YouTube chat on various aspects of the PLE.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025