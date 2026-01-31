FREE PODCAST 1/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Royal Rumble post-show: Parks & Cadet & Radican talk Rumble matches, AJ Styles’s retirement, what this sets up for WrestleMania, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kurt Cadet and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican for a match-by-match breakdown of the Royal Rumble. They talk about the winners of the Rumble matches and where they may be headed for WrestleMania, plus A.J. Styles’s retirement – will it be from WWE or wrestling in general? They also take questions from the YouTube chat on various aspects of the PLE.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.