FREE PODCAST 1/31 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE business downturn, analysis of WWE backstage writing process as revealed by John Piermarini in a Torch Talk, 1996 reflections (156 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 21 and 24, 2011.

On the Jan. 21, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops, they discussed with live callers TNA Impact from the previous night, breaking news analysis of Impact ratings, Impact storyline logic holes, WWE Hall of Fame, wide variety of Nostalgia questions on no. of promotions on TV 30 years ago, Rick Rude jumping from WWF to WCW, Ahmed Johnson, Midnight Express’s recognition, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed more Hall of Fame topics and dive into two Torch 20 years ago Newsletter Flashbacks covering big stories from early 1991.

Then on the Jan. 24, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed with live callers that night’s Raw, the WWE business downturn WWE revealed on Friday, storyline & creative & marketing & promotion issues WWE was faced with, changes to WWE’s business model, former WWE writer John Piermarini’s Torch Talk and how his comments on WWE’s week-to-week approach was played out on WWE TV right now, potential Royal Rumble surprise entrants, Triple H, booking Edge vs. Miz on Raw, almost all of WWE’s current champions babyfaces, plus PWTorch editor Wade Keller calls in for a quick bonus chat around the 40:00 mark.

