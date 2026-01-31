FREE PODCAST 1/31 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kenta appears and attacks Moxley, Sabian & Penelope wedding, Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, tag team Battle Royale, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-3-2021), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and was joined by PWTorch contributor and host of the PWTorch VIP podcast “Podcast of Honor,” Tyler Sage, to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls. Discussion points included the appearance of Kenta, what a New Japan partnership with AEW means, how Kenta fits with Moxley in AEW outside of the New Japan story, pluses and minuses of the the current talent swaps in AEW, the Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford wedding angle, in-depth discussion on Britt Baker as a heel champion down the road, Inner Circle drama, and more. Enjoy!
