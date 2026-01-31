AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/31/26): Briscoe vs. Ciampa for the TNT title, Babes of Wrath defend tag titles against Sisters of Sin, Rascalz debut match, Darby vs. Clark Connors, and Orange Cassidy teams with Toni Storm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JANUARY 31, 2026

ARLINGTON, TEX. at ARLINGTON ESPORTS STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,445 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,446.

[HOUR ONE]

-Collision’s new intro video and song played before Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to show and ran down some of the night’s matches, including the women’s tag title and TNT title matches.

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. CLARK CONNORS

Darby’s music played to bring him out into a darkened arena. The announcers noted that his opponent, Clark Connors, is friends with Gabe Kidd. Darby skateboarded down the ramp but was blindsided and knocked off his skateboard and to the floor. Connors threw Darby into the ring. The ref called for the bell three minutes into the show.

Connors hit a quick powerslam and went for the pin, but Darby kicked out at two. Darby crawled to the corner where Connors chopped him and whipped across the ring into the opposite corner. Connors charged into the corner, but Darby got his feet up. Darby dodged Connors in the corner and hit a combination of strikes into a code red that earned him a two count.

Darby climbed to the top rope, but Connors swept his feet out from under him, and Darby bounced off the turnbuckle and crashed to ringside. Connors followed and threw Darby into the barricade before returning him to the ring. Connors got a running start and blasted Darby with a running shoulder block.

Connors dragged Darby to the apron, rammed his face into the apron, and then performed a running shoulder into Darby’s face from the floor. Connors wrapped Darby up in the ring skirt and continued to assault him. Connors dropped Darby back first across the top of the barricade and then slammed him again onto the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Connors climbed to the top rope and delivered a backwards falling elbow drop. Connors hooked the leg, but Darby kicked out at two. Darby flipped onto the apron and caught Connors with a fist, but Connors came right back with a spear through the ropes sending both men crashing to the floor. The crowd briefly chanted “holy shit” as Connors rammed Darby into the steel stairs.

Connors pulled the stairs out, rolled in to break the count and flip off the referee. He returned to ringside and set Darby up for a suplex onto the stairs, but Darby escaped by clawing at the eyes. Connors tried to throw Darby into the steps, but he leapt over them, turned around, and used the stairs to launch into Connors with a missile dropkick.

Darby returned to the ring and drilled Connors with a suicide dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Darby set Connors up on the top rope and set up for a superplex, but Connors punched his way out of it. Connors hit Darby with a sunset flip powerbomb; Darby popped up onto his feet and Connors hit him with a spear. Connors went for the pin, but Darby kicked out at two.

Connors locked Darby into a cross-armed straight jacket hold. Darby struggled to his feet, but Connors took him back down with a back suplex. Connors went for the pin, but Darby kicked out at two. Connors went for the straight jacket again, but Darby backed him into the corner and rolled him through, right into position for the scorpion death drop.

Darby delivered the scorpion death drop and then struggled to make his way to the top rope. Darby went for the coffin drop, but Connors got his knees up. Darby tried for the Last Supper pin, but Connors countered. Darby transitioned into a scorpion death lock instead. Connors couldn’t make it to the ropes and had to submit.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 12:00

(White’s Take: This was your typical match where Darby gets beat senseless for over ten minutes and then pulls out a victory anyway. I mean, it was a still good, just typical at this point. Connors looked good though, and made a good impression for those not familiar with him from New Japan.)

Darby, out of breath, got a mic and said he won the war with the Death Riders, taking out all of them. He said in 2025 he stood on top of the world, and in 2026 he’s going to stand on the top of AEW. He said the man that currently holds the title, he knows he can beat. He didn’t get a chance to say anything else as he was attacked from behind by someone in a hoodie, who was obviously Gabe Kidd before he took the hood down. Connors and Kidd set the steel stairs up on their side and planted him face first into the steel. They set the stairs on top of Darby as Kidd took a microphone. He said he’s not here on Death Riders business. Gabe asked Darby how he plans to make it to the top of AEW, when he intends to follow Darby around until he finally puts an end to Dary Allin. Kidd stood on top of the stairs, crushing Darby, until Kidd and Connors left.

-They went to a video, recapping Willow and Harley agreeing to defend the titles if the Sisters of Sin don’t interfere in Statlander’s title match. The spooky gals signed off by saying “Sisters of Sin come for the win.” [c]

-JetSpeed were backstage where “Speedball” called out the Don Callis Family, saying if they’re looking for a fight that they’ve got Hangman’s back. Knight signed off saying that they official trios name is JetSet Rodeo.

(2) CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush w/Lacey Lane) vs. THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier w/ Myron Reed)

Cru made their entrance in their ridiculous jackets, accompanied by Lacey Lane. The Rascalz entered to their hip hop entrance song. They stopped to pose with their hand signal before entered the ring. The match started with Dezmond and Rush 26 minutes into the hour.

Nigel promised a fast-paced exciting match and noted that The Rascalz are. “hiiiiiiiiiiggggh flyers.” They locked up and chain wrestled until Dezmond grabbed a side headlock and Rush threw him out of it. They both hit the ropes quickly and Dezmond took Rush down with a headscissor and danced back to his feet. Dezmond landed a nice dropkick and went for the pin, getting a one count.

Rush inadvertently went to the wrong corner, where Wentz tagged in and hit Rush with a bronco buster in the corner. Wentz made the cover, but Rush kicked out at two. Rush rolled out of the way and made the tag to Andretti, who entered and landed a lariat on Wentz. They hit a tag team drop toe hold followed by a double thrust kick. Andretti went for the pin, but Wentz kicked out at two.

Andretti hit a double jump armdrag followed by a dropkick. Andretti kicked Wentz into the corner and tagged Rush in. Rush charged into a boot, followed by Andretti. Wentz hit a tornillo crossbody from the middle rope that took down Andretti and Rush. They rolled to the outside. Dezmond got a running start and went for a flipping dive, but Andretti and Rush dodged it and Dezmond landed on his feet. Andretti and Rush turned around as Wentz came flying over the top rope taking out both men with a tornillo as they went to break. [c]

They returned from break as Rush and Andretti took Dezmond down with a series of kicks. Rush made the cover, but Dezmond kicked out at two. Dezmond came back with a series of strikes and a cutter leaving both guys down. Wentz and Andreeti tagged in and Wentz hit Andretti with some strikes and a German suplex.

Wentz hit a rising knee in the corner into a snapmare followed by a running kick and a standing shooting star press. Wentz hooked the leg, but Andretti kicked out at two. Rush hit a spinning kick on Dezmond as Andretti connected with a jumping knee on Wentz. There was a sequence of whips and reversals that ended up with Andretti and Rush knocking Wentz and Dezmond off the apron on opposite sides of the ring. Rush and Andretti hit simulatenous suicide dives to the outside.

Back in the ring, Rush hit Dezmond with a stunner right into a cutter from Andretti. Andretti went for the pin, but Dezmond barely kicked out at two. Andretti and Rush set up for a double suplex, but Wentz rescued Dezmond. All four men went back and forth with thrust kicks until Andretti and Rush hit a combination running kick and leg sweep on Dezmond.

Wentz blindsided Andretti with a knee strike followed by a handspring into a knee strike on Rush. Dezmond and Wentz hit running attacks on Rush and Andretti in opposite corners and two assisted dropkicks. Dezmond and Wentz dropped Andretti with a hook kick and knee strike combination. Wentz stood at Andretti’s feet and jumped into a mnoonsault as Dezmond shoved him him in midair, pushing him onto Andretti. It looked cool for anyone who’s never seen it and Schiavone noted that they call this move the Hot Fire Flame. Dezmond dove onto Rush at ringside as Wentz made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 13:00

(White’s Take: The Rascalz looked good in a solid first outing for the group. Cru had some impressive spots as well. This was a high-flying, modern Young Bucks style tag match that was fully enjoyable and flowed well.)

-The went to a video of Jamie Hayter telling Alex Windsor that they’re not different. They know what they want, know what they’re worth, and they’re not afraid to fight. Windsor said “let’s have some fun” and Hayter agreed. [c]

-Moxley was backstage saying there are few people he relates to in professional wrestling, but Takeshita is one of them. He said he doesn’t want things to be easy. Moxley called out the Callis Family, saying they don’t want a gang war, ‘cause that’s what they do for fun. Moxley said what motivates him is Takeshita beat him in the Continental Classic, and he wants it back. He told Takeshita if he wants to be Continental champion, he’ll have to do it alone.

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY & “TIMELESS” TONI STORM vs. GINO MEDINA and LADY BIRD MONROE

Orange Cassidy’s music played and he stepped out onto the stage before Toni Storm’s music took over. She entered in black and white, and they both made their way to the ring where Gina Medina and Lady Bird Monroe were waiting in the ring. There was a “Gino” chant as bell rang to start the match 49 minutes into the hour with Orange and Gino.

Orange put his hands in his pockets and took Gino down with a sthogun dropkick. Monroe tagged in and mocked Orange and shoved him. Orange gave her the mocking leg kicks until Toni charged in and hit her with a shotgun dripkjick. Orange hit Gino with a suicide dive to the outside as Toni nailed Monroe with a hip attack in the corner.

Orange rolled Gino into the ring where Toni took him down with a tornado DDT. Orange followed up with spinning DDT. Toni followed up with a hip attack on Gino in the corner. Toni held Gino up while Cassidy nailed him with the Orange Punch. Orange made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy in 2:00

-After the match, Yuta attacked from behind and took Orange down. Yuta got in Toni’s face before Marina Shafir hit Toni from behind. Marina rammed Toni into the barricade at ringside as Orange assault Yuta. Marina returned to the ring to save Yuta and they beat Orange down. Yuta took a micromho as the crowd chanted “thank you, Yuta,” or something similar. Yuta presented a special interview with Orange Cassidy. He said the Orange spread a lot of lies about Yuta. He asked Orange how he felt now that he’s been beat down by the Death Riders. Orange said he couldn’t hear him through his “garbage hair.” Yuta nailed Orange with the microphone and then grabbed a pair of scissor from ringside. Yuta went to cut Orange’s hair, but Toni record and took Marina out with a German suplex. Toni snatched the scissor from Yuta, and he fled as she threatened to stab him.

Toni grabbed the microphone and challenged Marina and Yuta to a mixed tag hair versus hair match. Toni said from her mouth to God’s ear, “one of you bastards is going to be bald.” They crowd chanted “bald” as Toni’s music played as Yuta threw a fit at ringside and Orange and Toni danced in the ring.

(White’s Take: Toni and Orange Cassidy is a goofy combination, but somehow it works. The prospect of Yuta getting a nonconsensual haircut is intriguing.)

-Lexy was backstage with Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and the Grizzle Young Vets, who agreed to no physicality. Eddie said he’s ready to move on. Zach Gibson said he doesn’t understand and couldn’t walk a mile in their shoes. Eddie said they don’t know him and challenged GYV to a parking lot fight on Collision. Big Bill and Bryan Keith attacked Ortiz and Eddie from behind and rammed them into the loading door. James Drake said it’s not hard to find people that don’t like Eddie and then handed some cash to Big Bill. They said they’ll see them in the parking lot next week.

-They showed a replay of Ciampa’s debut setting up his match with Mark Briscoe.

(4) MARK BRSICOE vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA – TNT Championship match

Ciampa’s music played as the lights went low. He made his impressive entrance as Schiavone noted from his interview with Sports Illustrated that Ciampa feels he is better now than at any point in his 21-year career. Mark Briscoe’s music played and he made his way to the ring with the TNT title. The bell rang to start the match at the top of the hour as the crowd chanted “holy shit.” Schiavone said Ciampa was trained by Killer Kowalski and Harley Race.

[HOUR TWO]

Ciampa offered Briscoe a handshake and they exchanged words. They locked up and Briscoe forced Ciampa into the corner. After the break, Ciampa pushed Briscoe back into the corner. Ciampa took Briscoe down with a side headlock, which he escaped with a headscissor. Briscoe took Ciampa down with a wristlock. Ciampa got to his feet, hit the ropes and ran into Briscoe with a shoulder block. Briscoe didn’t budge, so he hit the ropes and went for a shoulder block on Ciampa, who didn’t budge.

Ciampa came back with a forearm. Briscoe hit one of his own and they traded chops iin the center of the ring. Briscoe rolled past a drop down and took Ciampa down with a bit of redneck kung fu. Ciampa rolled to ringside and Briscoe nailed Ciampa with a flipping dive through the middle ropes. They traded strikes at ringside before returning to the ring.

Briscoe hit a loud chop followed by a mocking crane kick in the corner. Briscoe went for the cover, but Ciampa kicked out at one. Briscoe delivered a fisherman’s buster and went for the pin, but Ciampa kicked out at two. Ciampa dodged a chop in the corner and hit a flurry of kicks and chops on Briscoe in the corner. Briscoe rolled to the apron and hit a shot to the throat on Ciampa. Briscoe attempted to suplex Ciampa out of the ring, but he landed on his feet on the apron.

They traded strikes on the apron until Briscoe hit a boot to the gut. Briscoe set up for a piledriver, but Ciampa lifted Briscoe up onto his shoulders. He transitioned into an air raid crash and planted Briscoe into the corner of the apron. Nigel said it was a “psycho driller from the psycho killer.” Briscoe sold pain on the floor as Ciampa mockingly clapped and they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, they announced that ten minutes have elapsed and there were ten minutes remaining in the match. Briscoe landed some strikes in the center or the ring and chopped Ciampa into the ropes. Ciampa reversed a whip into the ropes, but Briscoe came off with jumping lariat. Briscoe whipped Ciampa into the corner and followed him in with a clothesline.

Briscoe set up for an exploder suplex, but Ciampa blocked it and delivered a some back elbows. Ciampa hit the ropes, but Briscoe caught him fir a jumping forearm. Briscoe followed up with a running boot that knocked Ciampa through the ropes. Briscoe followed up with a running dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe rammed Ciampa into the ringpost and climbed onto the apron. Ciampa got to his feet and Briscoe executed a blockbuster from the apron to the floor.

Briscoe rolled Ciampa into the ring and was slow to get into the ring. Ciampa caught him in the ropes and delivered a DDT through the ropes, which Nigel called the “Willoow’s Bell.” Ciampa lifted Briscoe up and set him on the top turnbuckle. Ciampa lifted Briscoe up for an air raid crash, but Briscoe fought his way out of it with a headbutt and big chop that sent Ciampa to the mat. Briscoe leapt from the top rope and connected with the Froggy ‘Bow. Briscoe made the cover, but Ciampa kicked out at two.

Briscoe set up for a Jay Driller, but Ciampa forced Briscoe back into the corner. Briscoe turned it around, delivered a big chop and set Ciampa onto the top rope. Briscoe hit an uppercut and then climbed up for a superplex attempt. Ciampa countered it, lifting Briscoe up onto his shoulders and leapt off the middle rope with a big air raid crash. Ciampa went for the pin, but Briscoe kicked out at two.

Ciampa slipped out of a Jay Driller attempt and tossed through the ropes. Ciampa hit Briscoe with a running knee that knocked him to the floor. Briscoe came back and rammed Ciampa into the ringpost. Briscoe pulled out the timekeeper’s table. Briscoe lifted Ciampa onto his shoulders, but Ciampa slipped off and connected with a boot to the face.

Ciampa slid Briscoe onto the table and rocked Briscoe with a running knee to the side of the head. Ciampa rolled Briscoe into the ring and then stood on the table and held his arms over his head. Behind him, Briscoe climbed to the top turnbuckle. Ciampa hopped off the table and turned around as Briscoe jumped from the top rope and caught Ciampa with a flying elbow dropp that drove both men through the table.

Both men struggled to get back into the ring but beat the count. They traded forearms in the center of the ring. Ciampa landed a boot to the head, but Briscoe came back with one of his own. Ciampa sprang from his knees and hit Briscoe with a basement dropkick. Ciampa dropped his knee pad and charged, but Briscoe rolled out of the way. Briscoe lifted Ciampa on his shoulders and delivered a rolling Death Valley Driver.

Briscoe climbed to the top rope as Ciampa stumbled to his feet. Briscoe landed another froggy ‘bow to a standing Ciampa. Briscoe set up for the Jaty Driller again, but Ciampa escaped and hit him with a German suplex. Briscoe seemed to fire up, but then collapsed to his knees where Ciampa met him with a running knee strike with the expose knee. Ciampa hooked the leg and got the victory.

WINNER: Tommaso Ciampa in 18:00 to capture the TNT Championship

(White’s Take: A great debut for Ciampa in AEW. I applaud them for putting this on Collision, although it’s insane that it wasn’t the main event. Every part of it felt like a main event, from the intensity and pacing to the story and the stakes. Briscoe fought hard but Ciampa managed to win. A draw seemed possible, but I’m glad they went with Ciampa. Good match, worth going out of your way to see, especially if you’re a fan of Ciampa. Moving on to Kyle Fletcher is a welcome match as well.)

Ciampa accepted the title with emotion before holding it above his head on the turnbuckle as the crowd chanted “you deserve it.” Briscoe got to his feet and they shook hands. Kyle Fletcher appeared on the stage and clapped for Ciampa. [c]

-The Callis Family was beating down random people while Josh Alexander shouted at the camera, saying Takeshita was going for the Continental title, Fletcher was going for the TNT title, and Andrade was for the world title. He told Hangman he has a surprise for him. Rocky hit a knee on some rando and said he was going ringside

(5) KAZUCHIKA OKADA (w/Rocky Romero) vs. ADAM PRIEST (w/Tommy Billington) – International Championship match

Adam Priest made his entrance along with Tommy Billington. They noted that Priest is on an undefeated streak, but it might be about to change as Okada ‘s music played. Okada entered with his title in a case while Rocky joined the commentary team. The bell rang to start the match 28 minutes into the second hour.

Okada immediately delivered a kick to the gut on Priest followed by a right rand. Priest came back with a chop, but Okada dropped him with a neckbreaker. Okada delivered back-to-back scoop slams and smiled. Priest caught Okada with a wristlock. Okda tried to escape with another scoop slam, but Priest rolled through and slammed Okada’s leg to the mat.

Priest wrapped Okada’s leg in the ropes and wrenched it before delivering a chop. Priest followed up with European uppercut and rammed Okada into the corner. Okada dodged Priest in the corner, set him on the apron, and then executed a dropkick that knocked Priest of the top rope and to the floor.

Okada seemed to have injured his knee as Rocky mysteriously left the commentary booth. Rocky hit Priest from behind as Okada distracted the referee with his “injury.” Okada gave Rocky a thumbs up as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break Priest dodged Okada int eh corner. Okada dodged Priest in the corner also, but Priest came back with a gut kick and a combination of chops and forearms. Okada went for a clothesline, but Priest countered it into a swinging neckbreaker. Priest charged Okada in the corner. Okada got his foot up, but Priest caught it, swung Okada’s leg into the ropes and delivered a German suplex.

Priest climbed to the top rope and Okada rolled out of the ring, feigning another knee injury. Rocky tried to attack Priest, but Priest kicked him off of the apron and then dove onto Rocky at ringside. Okada took advantage with a double axe handle to Priesty back. Okada rammed Priest into the barricade and then charged him, but Priest caught him with a chop block.

Back in the ring, Priest connected with a flying leg drop from the top rope. Priest made the cover, but Okada kicked out at two. Priest went for a figure four, but Okada kicked his way free. Okada reversed a whip and went for a dropkick, but Priest held onto the ropes. Priest locked in the figure four in the center of the ring. Okada crawled and made it to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Priest hit the ropes but ran into a dropkick. Okada went for the Rainmaker, but Priest slipped out into a roll up for a two count. Priest went for a suplex, but Okada countered it into a variation of a blue thunder bomb. Okada followed up with the Rainmaker and made the cover for the three-count.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 11:00

(White’s Take: Another stop on Okada’s cruise control tour. Priest worked hard, providing the movement and selling his ass off to make this a palatable match. But, the outcome was obvious and Okada didn’t do much to add value to this match up.)

-Lexy was backstage for Schiavone called a “developing situation.” She congratulated the Rascalz on their win. They said they just got back from celebrating in the parking lot and asked Lexy is she was good or needed some medicine. They said they like parking lots, so maybe they should help Uncle Eddie out. Eddie Kingston walked into frame called out Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Eddie amended his challenge to an 8-man tag team war and promised to take their souls. Eddie signed off by saying he needs medicine ‘cause he’s pissed.

-They showed highlighting some happening from Dynamite, such as MJF and Brody King and Andrade beating Swerve. [c]

-Lexy was backstage to congratulate Tommaso Ciampa on his TNT title victory. Ciampa was with his wife and kid. Ciampa said his arrival in AEW was a family decision, and the fans have welcomed his as part of the family. He said nothing but respect for Mark Briscoe. He leaned over, listening to the title briefly before saying “I love you too.” He said his daughter, Willow, now has a younger sister.

(6) BABES OF WRATH (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. SISTERS OF SIN (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) – Womens Tag Team Championship match

The Sisters of Sin entered together, walked to the ring and posed on the apron. Harley and Willow danced their way to the ring as Skye Blue and Julia Hart looked on grimly. The bell rang to start the match with Julia and Harley 49 minutes into the second hour.

Julia took Harley down and then knocked Willow off the apron. Julia followed Willow to ringside and attacked as Skye blindsided Harley. Skye rammed Harley repeatedly into the apron as Julia threw Willow into the stairs. Skye tagged in and they set up for a double suplex, but Willow slid in and saved her partner.

Harley ducked a clothesline and nailed Skye with a slingblade. Willow tagged in and then Willow hit Skye with a senton with Harley on her back. Willow beat Skye down in the corner. Julia tried to intervene from the apron, but Willow fought her off. Skye took advantage and connected with a rising knee to Willow. Skye drilled Willow with a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Willow kicked out at one.

Julia tagged in and she and Skye took turns hitting Willow with running strikes in the corner. Julia went for a pin, but Willow kicked out at two. Willow caught Julia with a roll up for a two count and made the tag to Harley.

Harley hit Skye and Julia with kicks from the apron and climbed to the top rope. Harley hit Skye and Julia with a crossbody from the top rope. Harley then dropped both women with a running double clothesline as they went to the final break of the night. [c]

Back from break, Harley elbowed her way out of a headlock, but Julia caught her with a tarantula lock in the ropes. Skye nailed Harley with a dropkick while she was stuck in the hold. Harley came back with a rollup for a two count. The crowd chanted “we want Willow” and Harley landed a back suplex on Skye leaving both women down.

Willow got the hot tag and dropped Julia with clothesline. Willow stacked Skye and Julia in the corner and crushed them with an avalanche splash. Willow countered an Irish whip attempt with a cartwheel and hit Skye with an enziguri followed by a pounce. Julia charged Willow and Willow planted her with a spinebuster. Willow stacked Julia up for the pin attempt, but Julia kicked out at two.

Willow lifted Julia up but she slipped off her shoulders and connected with a double foot sole food. Julia took Willow’s wrist and walked the ropes before leaping off for a hurricanrana. It seemed like Willow was supposed to catch her, but Julia and Willow both awkwardly just fell to the mat. Willow converted it into a pin for a two count. Willow put Jlia in a single leg crab, but Skye delivered a kick to her face to break up the pin.

Harley hit a backstabber on Skye and then Julia took Harley down with a back leg trip. Willow delivered a kick to the gut and set Julia up for a gutwrench powerbomb. However, Julia countered it in midair into a facebuster/x-factor, and everyone was down.

Skye tagged in and joined Julia to execute a double gourdbuster on Willow followed by a double thrust kick. Skye made thec over, but Harley broke it up before the count of three. Syke and Julia tried to set up for their tag team finisher, but Willow kicked her way out of it and made the tat to Harley. Harley charged into a double thrust kick from Julia and Skye. Skye delivered a thrust kick that knocked Willow of the apron.

Skye and Julia lifted Harley up into position for their finish, but Harley swung out and landed on her feet. Harley shoved Skye into Julia. Skye landed a knee strike but Harley came back with a roundhouse. Harley planted Skye with a DDT and hooked the leg but only got two.

On the outside, Willow rammed Julia into the steel stairs. Harley set up for her finishing maneuver, but Skye countered it and rolled Harley up for a two count. Harley hit the ropes, made a blind tag to Willow, and then nailed Skye with a crucifix driver. Harley and Willow hit the sole food into the page turner combination. Willow made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Babes of Wrath in 12:00

(White’s Take: This turned out to be a good match. Skye and Julia have been kind of hit or miss as of late, and Harley is a wild card even with the reliable Willow in her corner. Even the noticeable botch was less screwed-up choreography and more fights can be a struggle. It wouldn’t have been crazy to move the tag titles here, particularly with Willow holding the TBS title as well. While I don’t think it earned its spot in the main event, it was still a good showing for all involved.)

After the match, Thekla hit the ring and the Triangle of Madness beatdown Harley and Willow until Statlander charged the ring. Statlander and Thekla brawled with each other until Skye and Julia intervened. Statlander fought them all off before ramming Thekla into the corner and continuing her assault. Penelope Ford came out of nowhere and hit Statlander from behind. Bayne as right behind her and hit a big splash int eh corner followed by a series of knees. They laid of Statlander, Willow and Harley and posed as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was an entertaining episode of Collision, typical collection of good matches, highlighted by the debut of Tommaso Ciampa in a very good match to capture the TNT title in what should’ve been the main event. We had a good Women’s tag team title defense. The Rascalz also had a successful debut that highlighted their athleticism. Darby had another match where he got beat down but still won. Solid Mox promo, some backstage antics with Eddie, nothing sticks out as bad or memorably irritating; so, overall, a good show.