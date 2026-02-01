FREE PODCAST 2/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss should Cena try to return by WM32, would Vince pull plug on Roman, Henry in Hall of Fame, WrestleMania speculation, NXT, live callers (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-2-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell talked about WWE Raw, Fastlane, WrestleMania, NXT, the Hall of Fame, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discussed whether John Cena should try to wrestle at WrestleMania 32 even if he’s not 100 percent, is Cena too into his muscles like a cat lady who’s too into her cats, is Mark Henry a Hall of Famer, was A.J. Styles destined for MITB at WM, and much more.

