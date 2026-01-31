FREE PODCAST 1/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbridge: Final Rumble speculation, a look ahead to WrestleMania season, live chat and caller interaction (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown including analysis of the final hype for the men’s Royal Rumble, several key scenarios that could play out regarding the winner and also other angles and surprises during the match. Then a look at the women’s Rumble, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, and A.J. Styles vs. Gunther, with all signs pointing toward a Styles retirement which makes you wonder if he won’t actually retire. Plus analysis of other Smackdown matches.
