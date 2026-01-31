VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #898 (February 4, 2006): Spike TV offers TNA prime time slot, Dawn Marie Torch Talk, Royal Rumble Coverage, Mitchell on Michaels-Bret, Caldwell on Undertaker, Michaels Career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #898 cover-dated February 4, 2006: This issue includes a Cover Story breaking the news that Spike TV is on the verge of officially offering a primetime slot to TNA Impact… Wade Keller’s “This Week” feature column makes a case for why what’s good for Brock Lesnar could be bad for wrestlers in the future… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” editorial also makes a case why Brock Lesnar could change the face of pro wrestling if things go his way this year… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” examines the next threat to wrestler safety and health… James Caldwell’s “The Perspective” column looks at the historical performance of Undertaker in PPV main events and whether he can call himself a PPV draw or a PPV dug when it comes to buyrates… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column spoofs a recent wrestling newspaper column and interview with Shawn Michaels regarding his comments on Bret Hart… Part two of the Torch Talk with Dawn Marie features her fond remembrances of her early ECW days… WWE Newswire details the exclusive inside story on Shawn Michaels’s plans to slow down after WrestleMania… A detailed Royal Rumble report including the Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Keller’s star ratings… Plus TNA Newswire, “Big Story” reports on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact, 1996 Backtrack, the Top Five Stories of the Week listing, and more…

