FREE PODCAST 2/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Griffin: Roman-Punk cementing their WrestleMania main event, plus The Vision, Dom, Je’Von, Liv, more (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Griffin as they reacted to a stellar segment with Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk including what was great, and if there was anything that should have been excluded and anything included that wasn’t from their past. Were they unfair to Drew McIntyre or will this fire him up? Plus the latest with The Vision, Liv Morgan, Gunther, Je’Von Evans, Dom and his new glasses, and much more with live callers, email, and chat interactions throughout.

