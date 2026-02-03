VIP PODCAST 2/2 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Epic Reigns-Punk show-closing segment, plus Rumble follow-up with The Vision, Gunther, Oba Femi, Liv Morgan, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 2 edition of WWE Raw featuring Royal Rumble fallout including an epic show-closing segment with Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk cementing their main event status at WrestleMania. Also, Liv Morgan, Gunther, Je’Von Evans, The Vision, Oba Femi, Finn Balor, and much more including Penta vs. Bronson Reed and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez.
