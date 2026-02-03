FREE PODCAST 2/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann dissect Reigns-Punk pros and cons, was Drew damaged by them, AEW’s hot start to 2026, Impact’s momentum, Ava, NJPW (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:

Dissecting the Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment that closed out Raw last night. What could have been left out, what was essential, and did this segment cement this as the right choice to headline WrestleMania?

Related listeners emailers including whether Cody Rhodes cost himself a chance to headline night 2 and what possible other headline matches did this displace

Liv Morgan’s win, the pros and cons of other possible winners, the latest on Bianca Belair, and the overall Women’s Rumble

A.J. Styles removing his gloves and then putting them back on, and whether he’ll be a good fit in AEW after the strong showings from Andrade and Tomasso Ciampa so far

AEW Dynamite’s momentum with a viewership boost last week and the general momentum with new stars, the returns of Kenny Omega and MJF, and overall booking

TNA Impact’s week three viewership increase and overall product direction

Ava’s immediate anti-ICE comments after leaving WWE

“Hangman” Adam Page clearing up the details and content of photo with Marty Scurll

The latest New Japan roster departure and state of the company

Listener email frustrated with lack of clean finishes in WWE TV main events

