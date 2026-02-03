News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann dissect Reigns-Punk pros and cons, was Drew damaged by them, AEW’s hot start to 2026, Impact’s momentum, Ava, NJPW (106 min.)

February 3, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:

  • Dissecting the Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment that closed out Raw last night. What could have been left out, what was essential, and did this segment cement this as the right choice to headline WrestleMania?
  • Related listeners emailers including whether Cody Rhodes cost himself a chance to headline night 2 and what possible other headline matches did this displace
  • Liv Morgan’s win, the pros and cons of other possible winners, the latest on Bianca Belair, and the overall Women’s Rumble
  • A.J. Styles removing his gloves and then putting them back on, and whether he’ll be a good fit in AEW after the strong showings from Andrade and Tomasso Ciampa so far
  • AEW Dynamite’s momentum with a viewership boost last week and the general momentum with new stars, the returns of Kenny Omega and MJF, and overall booking
  • TNA Impact’s week three viewership increase and overall product direction
  • Ava’s immediate anti-ICE comments after leaving WWE
  • “Hangman” Adam Page clearing up the details and content of photo with Marty Scurll
  • The latest New Japan roster departure and state of the company
  • Listener email frustrated with lack of clean finishes in WWE TV main events

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025