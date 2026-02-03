FREE PODCAST 2/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann dissect Reigns-Punk pros and cons, was Drew damaged by them, AEW’s hot start to 2026, Impact’s momentum, Ava, NJPW (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:
- Dissecting the Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment that closed out Raw last night. What could have been left out, what was essential, and did this segment cement this as the right choice to headline WrestleMania?
- Related listeners emailers including whether Cody Rhodes cost himself a chance to headline night 2 and what possible other headline matches did this displace
- Liv Morgan’s win, the pros and cons of other possible winners, the latest on Bianca Belair, and the overall Women’s Rumble
- A.J. Styles removing his gloves and then putting them back on, and whether he’ll be a good fit in AEW after the strong showings from Andrade and Tomasso Ciampa so far
- AEW Dynamite’s momentum with a viewership boost last week and the general momentum with new stars, the returns of Kenny Omega and MJF, and overall booking
- TNA Impact’s week three viewership increase and overall product direction
- Ava’s immediate anti-ICE comments after leaving WWE
- “Hangman” Adam Page clearing up the details and content of photo with Marty Scurll
- The latest New Japan roster departure and state of the company
- Listener email frustrated with lack of clean finishes in WWE TV main events
