NXT TV RESULTS (2/3): Wells’s live report on ladder match for vacant NXT Championship, triple threat for women’s North American Championship, will someone replace Ava as GM?, more

NXT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 3, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Blake Howard

-Robert Stone was called into what was previously Ava’s room, and the camera panned over to Shawn Michaels, who said he’s been around for seven years and has done everything he’s been asked. Michaels named Stone the new interim General Manager. Interesting wording there. Stone said he wouldn’t let HBK down. Ava’s departure wasn’t addressed in a kayfabe sense.

-A hype package for the NXT Championship match aired, with a brief bunch of shots showing previous champions. Ava was shown talking about the match on a previous episode.

(1) THEA HAIL vs. LOLA VICE vs. IZZI DAME (w/Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) (c) – Triple threat match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Vice is fresh off of being the first woman eliminated in the Royal Rumble (well, it had to be someone). They must be concerned about time for the main event, because all three women were already in the ring and no entrances aired. Champion Dame dominated early to boos. Vice hopped up on Dame for a sleeper and shortly after, the two challengers hit superkicks on Dame that sent her bailing. Vice and Hail paired off with rollups and submission attempts on the mat until Dame flew in with a jawbreaker for each woman. She covered one, then the other, for two two-counts. Ricky Saints was shown arriving in an inset.

Hail trapped Dame for two, but Vice broke it up with a kick. Vice hit an arm drag on Dame and Hail hit Dame with a dropkick. Hail went to the outside and did a headscissor takedown on Vance and then bit down on the championship belt, which was sitting on a podium, as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Hail flew in with a blockbuster on Dame as Dame had Vice in a front chancery. Vic pointed out that this is Hail’s first triple threat ever, which is bonkers considering how much this brand loves them. Vice got the next shine, laying out both women in opposite corners and nailing repeated hip attacks on them. Dame hit a sitout slam on Hail and Vice broke that one up. Hail took control next with ax-handles for both women. Now it was Hail’s turn to run station to station as she hit back elbows on both women. She fired up and tried a springboard senton on Vice, but Vice snapped on a submission. Dame broke that up quickly. Vice hit a mean-looking roundhouse kick on Dame, but Hail put a Kimura lock on Vice. It was brief as Vice broke and tried to put on her own submission. A bunch of kicks changed momentum and Vice got dumped.

Outside, Kelani Jordan showed up and laid waste to Vice, even charging her wrist into a ladder to establish it visually ahead of tonight’s main event. Hail managed a Kimura Lock on Dame inside, but Dame was able to step back to a rope to break. Izzi hit her finisher.

WINNER: Izzi Dame at 11:45.

(Wells’s Analysis: Another triple threat on NXT that was really nothing to write home about as flow was rarely established before the next spot. Also, I know I’m screaming into the void here, but the fact that there are no disqualifications in triple threats is a stupid loophole that should be addressed)

-Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair congratulated Sol Ruca on her Royal Rumble run on Saturday, but scattered when Zaria showed up, salty that she wasn’t called upon to do the same thing. Zaria insisted that ZaRuca is fine, but tonight, it’s her time to shine.

-Tony D’Angelo was shown walking ahead of a segment to address his recent actions attacking wrestlers on both sides of the ledger. [c]