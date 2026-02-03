AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK: There were several key strong moments in the MJF and Brody King, the good change in Hangman’s tone, what made Gabe Kidd’s promo on Darby stand out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF (AEW World Heavyweight Champion) and Brody King – Dynamite 1/28/26

MJF is really hitting his stride with this second title run and you know you are on a heater when you can make a Nazi joke to Brody King and genuinely make him laugh. There is nothing more important than being able to laugh at yourself; don’t ever forget that.

I liked Brody King coming out right away and cutting off MJF. I just loved everything about this segment and Brody King is really holding his own against MJF on the mic and that is no small feat. Kudos to MJF who I imagine is helping Brody with these segments.

My favorite line of the night was MJF telling Brody how “spooky” it was when he would come to the ring with Malakai Black and shut the lights on and off. I also liked MJF going through Brody’s history of being a follower and how MJF could use a follower like him too if he’s looking for someone else to follow. MJF also calling himself a “leader” was great.

I thought Brody did a good job turning the follower thing around and explaining to MJF that those were his “friends” and that’s something MJF wouldn’t know about. I thought it was a good counter because MJF had really done a great job running Brody down and showing his history of always being the no. 2.

I also thought this was good use of having Tony Khan’s name being brought up and how Tony Khan thought that the best way Brody could show he is worthy of an AEW World Title match is to beat the World Champ himself in an eliminator match. It’s smart storytelling and a smart way to get Brod King a World Title match in a stacked field of wrestlers who are currently going after MJF and the World Title.

MJF has also had great facial reactions the last two weeks in terms of showing fear when it comes to Brody King. I’m looking forward to the match next week because it’s going to be such a battle of different ring styles and I can’t wait to see how they gel in the ring.

Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and “Hangman” Adam Page (AEW Trios Champion) – Dynamite 1/28/26

Tony Schiavone really upped the sneaker with suit gimmick this week with the horrendous neon green fit he had this week. My eyes were bleeding. Please make it stop.

I’ve really enjoyed the dynamic this trio has had since the beginning of the year and all of them stating their intentions to go after the World Title. I thought Hangman had a great line when he told Kenny that one of the reasons “He looked past” Samoa Joe was because he thought about all the challengers he was going to have after Joe, and one of those challengers was Kenny.

I also liked that Hangman just talked during this promo and it wasn’t one of his promos where everything is life or death to him.

I also really liked the tease between Swerve and Omega and Omega telling Swerve while they were face to face, “More than you, want that belt it seems to me you’re looking for a fight.”

When Don Callis showed up, he was booed out of the building. It’s hysterical that he is in almost every segment of the show because of how big the Don Callis family is. I thought Kenny chasing him off was a little goofy, but all in all I thought this in-ring faceoff between all MJFs potential challengers really worked.

The top stars of your company should all be obsessed with the World Title and I just can’t express enough how much I have enjoyed this past month of AEW and this storyline. It looks like it will be MJF vs. Omega at Revolution, but the way they have set up this story they are lining up challengers for MJF after Omega if MJF wins, but they are also laying the foundation for Omega storylines too if they decide to put the title on him.

AEW is just knocking this out of the park. Isn’t it more fun when wrestling makes sense?

Gabe Kidd – Collison 1/31/26

This was a short one, but I really thought this was done well. I loved the visual of Gabe Kidd slowly walking up the steel ring steps while Darby Allin was pinned underneath them. I can’t think of another time I’ve ever seen that done before with a guy cutting a promo.

I liked how Kidd slowly walked up the stairs as the promo went on to really sell the weight he was putting on Darby. I didn’t think I’d be interested in another Darby vs. Kidd match, but this promo sold me on wanting to see them go at it again. I liked how Kidd said that he heard Darby was done with the Death Riders, but that he wasn’t there on death riders time he’s there on Gabe Kidd time. I’m really a fan of Kidd and I think he may be the most menacing character in all of wrestling currently. I’ve written it before, but he reminds me of a villain that Tommy Shelby would be up against in a season of “Peaky Blinders.”

I’ve given up on a Death Riders turn on Moxley, so I won’t even predict that this may be a moment it could happen during this match with Kidd and Darby. I feel like the potential turn on Moxley by the Death Riders may have missed its moment, and they will need to heat that back up if they want to do it. I think it could fall flat now if they do it.