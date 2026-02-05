AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (2/5): Omega vs. Andrade, Brody King drops MJF with a sleeper, Will Ospreay video update, Commentary Woes, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s another week with a great card on for Dynamite as they continue to provide quality programming over the past couple of months. Are they (and the viewers) going to be big winners in Vegas? Let’s see!

HITS

OMEGA VS. ANDRADE

Okay then! AEW is continuing to do a great job with upset wins week after week as I would have bet big on Kenny Omega beating Andrade in this match. While, this result means we won’t see a “Hangman” Page-Omega match in Australia, I think it was smart to continue to keep fans guessing in big matches like this.

The match itself was another in a strong line of great performances from Omega and Andrade. It had a big fight feel to it. The result delays Omega’s run for the World Title, but that’s okay with me. The possibility of him winning goes up in fans’ eyes the longer MJF holds the title, so this can certainly wait until we get closer to spring so it will be an even more compelling fight.

QUICK HITS

– I am going back and forth with the main event. Was it too over-produced and WWE-like to have that quick of a finish between Brody King and MJF? Was it a bait and switch with the main event so short? I would not argue anyone’s opinion being “Yes” for both of those. It did serve a purpose, though, to put over the battle for the World Title. It also meant they didn’t have to give away a 20-plus minute match between Brody and MJF that we’ll now get to see in Australia. In addition, it gave those who hate MJF the fun of seeing him talk his trash and then get creamed. I didn’t love it enough to make it a “Hit,” but it wasn’t far from a “Miss” as well.

– The opening six-man tag match was good, but there seemed to be a lack of excitement from the crowd and that was noticeable especially due to it being the first match of the night. Both teams had fan-favorites and villains so it made it difficult at times to know who everyone was supposed to root for. They love Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita, they respect Pac, but hate Daniel Garcia and Josh Alexander. I think it’s time to accelerate the breakups of both of these groups to allow Mox and Takeshita to move forward as babyfaces.

– The pairing of Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm is a little too silly for my taste, but I think the hair vs. hair match in Australia should be fun and the crowd will certainly be rooting for Toni to shave Yuta’s head!

– I’m intrigued with the ongoing Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd feud. I’d like it more if I knew that Kidd was going to be there for the long haul and not just lose to Darby again at a PPV and then go back to Japan for a while. I loved when Kidd forced the director in the TV truck to play their video. He has a chance to be a difference-maker and it’s how AEW showcases him now that will pave the way if they are able to sign him long term.

– The women’s tag match was good and while the win by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford was a little more predictable, it was smart to have an “eliminator” match mean something as Megabad earned a tag title shot in Australia. Grand Slam is turning into a pretty impressive show. Do I dare tell the wife I’m out for Valentine’s Day dinner so I can watch it???? (Nah. I’ll DVR it and hope to reach 23 years of marriage!)

– GREAT Will Ospreay video package making sure all the viewers remember what a big deal he is and that he will be returning at some point. Who knows if it’ll be weeks or months until we see him, but that piece got my fired up for when he comes back!

MISSES

COMMENTARY WOES

On a packed show like this, the lack of a legitimate analyst at the commentary table affected the entire two hours. I felt you really missed the analysis and humor from Taz or Bryan Danielson. It’s just too much heavy-lifting for Excalibur and Tony Schaivone at this point especially, with all the storylines going on right now.

The entertainment value from the desk was down this week and that could have been fixed easily be adding a third person to the table. If you are one of those who prefer two-man commentary teams, then move Schiavone to interview duty. If Taz or Danielson were not available for some reason, I would have added Paul Wight or perhaps Mox to give the commentary a former wrestler to add their thoughts.

DON’T BURY CIAMPA!

I would not have waited over 94 minutes into the episode to show Tommaso Ciampa’s big win over Mark Briscoe to win the TNT Title on Collision last week. It was not only a great match, but a big coming out party for Ciampa and it was a big enough deal in my eyes that it should have been shown earlier in the program.

Another reason to air the package and Ciampa’s backstage promo earlier is that you don’t immediately reveal a match was made seconds after Ciampa spoke. If that was indeed a live backstage interview, then Ciampa would have known he was going to be in a 3-way match with Roderick Strong and Claudio. Just an example of production laziness that sometimes still occurs and drives me nuts!

