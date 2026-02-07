10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (12-22-2015): The episode where Cody Rhodes as Stardust canceled Christmas in midst of lame party and Neville (Pac) was dressed as an elf, plus Charlotte vs. Brie Bella

WWE Super Smackdown TV Report

December 22, 2015

Live in Des Moines, Iowa

Aired on USA Network

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

– Smackdown is set to feature Dean Ambrose defending the Intercontinental Title against Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler in a three-way match, plus The New Day vs. Lucha Dragons for the WWE Tag Titles.

– Smackdown opened with full pyro inside the arena before Michael Cole introduced the show from Des Moines. Cole was joined by Booker T and Jerry Lawler on commentary. On the stage, presents and other Christmas-related items were assembled on the stage to signal this as a holiday-themed show. Cole hyped the IC Title match tonight.

But, first, ring announcer Eden Stiles introduced a WWE Tag Title match to kick things off.

New Day was out first, including Big E. returning home to Iowa. The tag champs did the walk-and-talk promo on the way to the ring with a holiday theme, plus some thoughts on not winning a single Slammy last night. Also, they refuse to lose the Tag Titles before Christmas, which would ruin their holidays. They sang a few tunes before Lucha Dragons came to the ring to challenge for the Tag Titles. Cole noted that Kalisto won a Slammy last night for his Salida del Sol from the top of the ladder at TLC two weeks ago.

1 — WWE tag champions NEW DAY (BIG E. & KOFI KINGSTON w/Xavier Woods) vs. LUCHA DRAGONS (KALISTO & SIN CARA) — WWE Tag Title match

Kalisto was unable to knock Big E. off his feet with a series of kicks, so he tagged in Sin Cara, who landed a double-foot kick to the chest to knock down Big E. to the mat. Sin Cara followed with a big chop to Kofi’s chest before Kalisto tagged in to splash Kofi for a two count. Sin Cara tagged back in and took a dropkick that sent him tumbling through the ropes. On the outside, Xavier played the trombone in Sin Cara’s face, allowing Kofi to deliver a big dropkick that sent Cara to the floor. New Day danced and celebrated heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 8:11]

[Q2] Back from break, Lucha Dragons mounted a comeback, but Xavier got involved from the outside taking out Kalisto behind the ref’s back. New Day feigned concern for Kalisto, then Big E. picked up Kalisto and ran him clear across the ringside area smashing his back into the barricade.

Back in the ring, New Day began working over Kalisto while Xavier held up a gift box. Xavier put the present back under the ringside tree, then Lucha Dragons finally scored a tag. They followed with a big dive onto Kofi and Big E. on the outside, but Sin Cara seemed to get the worst of it. Kofi also sold a left knee injury.

Back in the ring, Kalisto nailed a cross-body on Big E., but Xavier had the referee occupied. Kalisto regrouped and nailed Salida del Sol, then tagged in Sin Cara, who prepared for a top-rope splash, but Xavier ran interference while the ref tried to get Kofi off the ring apron. Sin Cara then flew right into Big E., who nailed the Big Ending for the pin and the win.

WINNERS: New Day at 10:18 to retain the WWE Tag Titles. Sad moment for WWE babyfaces that The Usos were not ringside to have Lucha’s backs to neutralize Xavier Woods. So, New Day out-smarts another set of challengers.

Backstage: Santino was setting up a Christmas party. Santino pulled out his snake puppet to place the star atop the tree. Santino walked off, then an arm yanked the star off the top of the tree. It sure looked like Stardust.

Holiday Messages: Dolph Ziggler, Divas champion Charlotte playing a spoiled brat, Tyler Breeze, and Roman Reigns.

[Commercial Break at 8:23]

Coming back from break, WWE flashed one of their “Did You Knows” with a claim about being the #1 show socially on all of TV last night, beating “Kardashians, Big Big Theory, Gotham, and Monday Night Football.” No numbers or stats were cited. A Nielsen logo was displayed on the bottom of the screen. As we covered earlier today, the Nielsen Twitter TV Ratings show Raw ranked #2 among series & specials and Raw would not have ranked in the Top 5 among one-off sports programming.

Backstage: Renee Young brought in IC champion Dean Ambrose for a promo about his IC Title defense tonight. Ambrose said he’s still a little silly from getting hit in the head last night in the steel cage, but he’s going after Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler tonight with full force.

Suddenly, the Wyatt theme music interrupted. Bray Wyatt led his group down to the ring, then the four Wyatts stood together in the ring. No promo.

[Q3] The Dudleys’s theme played to set up the next match. Out came Bubba Ray and Devon for what Eden Stiles announced was another eight-man tag match in this series. Ryback was out next to join them, followed by Kane.

2 — THE WYATTS (BRAY WYATT & ERICK ROWAN & LUKE HARPER & BRAUN STROWMAN) vs. THE DUDLEYS (DEVON & BUBBA RAY DUDLEY) & KANE & RYBACK — eight-man tag match

Smackdown cut to break less than a minute into the match.

[Commercial Break at 8:32]

The match returned with the Wyatts beating down Kane. They continued to beat down Kane until Ryback got the hot tag. Ryback wanted Shell-Shock to end the match, but the Wyatts used their team unity to cut him off. Bray Wyatt set up for a pinfall, but Smackdown went to break with Bray about to cover Ryback.

[Commercial Break at 8:42]

[Q4] Back on Smackdown, the Wyatts were still working on Ryback. Kane finally accepted a tag from Ryback, then the action broke down all over ringside. On the outside, Rowan exploded on Ryback with a clothesline sending him into the front row. Back in the ring, Devon and Bubba combined for a hangman’s neckbreaker on Bray. But, Bray kicked out of a pin. The Wyatts then used their numbers advantage again to take out Devon. Bubba was left alone to take Sister Abigail from Bray for the pin and the win.

WINNERS: Wyatts again at 16:08. How many times are the ECW guys going to lose to the Wyatts? Just seems like an exhibition and not much advancement for the Wyatts since it’s a repeat of the same situation once or twice per week.

Backstage: At the Christmas party, Tyler Breeze and Summer Rae complained about how minimal the party is. Damien Sandow and Adam Rose also skipped out. Santino then ran in wanting to know what happened to his party. In walked Stardust and The Ascension to tell Santino that they ruined Christmas. Suddenly, Neville, dressed like an elf, stormed in to warn The Wasteland about ruining Christmas. Konnor wanted to know what elf army is going to stop them. In walked Titus O’Neil to back up Neville and defend the honor of Christmas. Stardust declared Christmas canceled. Or, they’ll have to take it back by beating his Ascension. Titus smiled and said he’ll send The Ascension to urgent care on a sled.

Up Next: The Usos, confirmed to be in the building, face Alberto Del Rio & Rusev in tag action.

[Commercial Break at 8:52]

In-ring: The League of Nations was introduced to the ring back from break. Meanwhile, Cole hyped John Cena returning this Monday on Raw to face U.S. champion Alberto Del Rio. The Usos were out next to face The League in tag action.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[Q5 — second hour]

3 — THE USOS (JIMMY & JEY USO) vs. THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS (U.S. champion ALBERTO DEL RIO & RUSEV w/Sheamus and King Barrett)

No sign of Lana accompanying Rusev to the ring. Apparently the deal is Lana does not accompany Rusev to the ring for League activity, only individual Rusev business. The match started with The League dominating The Usos, who answered with a double-team flapjack on Rusev for a two count. Uso then dropkicked Rusev to the outside. Jimmy followed with a splash to Rusev on the outside after Jey splashed Del Rio on the other side of the ring.

Back in the ring, a four-way battle broke out until Rusev kicked Uso square in the face. Rusev stood tall in the ring, Sheamus applaused down at ringside, and The Usos regrouped on the floor as Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:03]

Back from break, Rusev was working over Jimmy in the ring. Tags to Del Rio and Jey followed. Jey flew onto Del Rio with clotheslines followed by an uppercut. Samoan Drop, then Jey connected with the Rikishi corner butt splash. But, Rusev broke up a pin attempt. Jimmy got in the middle of the action, but found himself knocked around on the outside.

Back in the ring, Del Rio wanted a top-rope move on Jey, but Jey blocked. Jey wanted a superplex, but Del Rio hung him upside down in the corner. Del Rio wanted his two-foot stomp, but Jey yanked on Del Rio’s hair to block. So, Barrett hopped on the ring apron to distract the ref. Rusev kicked Jey in the head, then Del Rio nailed his two foot stomp finisher for the pin and the win.

WINNERS: League of Nations at 10:26. And the heels win again, proving to be better teammates than the babyfaces trying to go at it alone.

Post-match, The League wanted to end The Usos with a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, but WWE World Hvt. champion Roman Reigns decided to show up. Reigns yanked Sheamus out of the ring from behind, smashed him around, then delivered Superman Punches around the horn in the ring. The League regrouped on the outside as Reigns stood tall in the ring with The Usos. After a replay of Reigns taking out The League, WWE cut to back-and-forth shots of the League on the floor and Reigns & Usos in the ring.

Still to come: Ziggler vs. Ambrose vs. Owens for the IC Title held by Ambrose.

Holiday Messages: Dean Ambrose, Santino, Becky Lynch, and New Day.

[Q6] [Commercial Break at 9:14]

In-ring: The Ascension was in the ring back from break. This should – should – be a check in the Win column for the faces. Santino Marella was introduced on-stage. Christmas music then brought out Titus O’Neil and Neville, who had his Slammy for Breakout Star of the Year.

4 — NEVILLE & TITUS O’NEIL (w/Santino) vs. THE ASCENSION (KONNOR & VIKTOR w/Stardust)

The Ascension beat down Neville in the opening minute, cutting off Neville’s chance to shine early on. The match built to Titus hot-tagging and cleaning house. Santino then got into a confrontation with The Ascension and Stardust at ringside. Santino pulled out his Cobra puppet to taunt the heels, then Neville came flying over the top rope with a big splash to the heels.

Back in the ring, Titus slammed Viktor, then tagged in Neville, who came off the top rope with Red Arrow right ontoViktor. “Christmas is saved,” Cole declared as Neville scored the three count and the win.

WINNERS: Neville & Titus at 3:07. See, the babyfaces enlisted the help of Santino at ringside to neutralize Stardust and it worked well for everyone.

Announcers: Cole, Jerry Lawler, and Booker T were shown ringside in their Christmas gear.

Backstage: Renee Young brought in Dolph Ziggler to ask him about being entrenched in the “Intercontinental Title story.” Why not title picture? Feud? Situation? Title chase? Use of “story” just takes viewers out of the moment viewing this as a put-on with Ziggler just offering a bunch of words someone wrote for him. In any event, Ziggler said he’s been going about the IC Title situation all wrong, and tonight he makes it right. Ziggler showed determination heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:25]

[Q7] Back on Smackdown, Divas champion Charlotte was in the ring displaying the Divas Title with a cocky smirk. She was also in a female Santa suit. Her opponent, Brie Bella, had a scowl on her face. Apparently the only likable person in this situation was Becky Lynch down at ringside with the commentators to discuss her friendship with Charlotte.

5 — Divas champion CHARLOTTE vs. BRIE BELLA — non-title match

Charlotte dominated Brie early on, but missed with a running Ric Flair knee drop, giving Brie an opening to land offense. Suddenly, there was a double knockout and Team B.A.D.’s music played to bring out Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Tamina dressed in goofy Christmas outfits. Naomi walked over to Becky and poured eggnog on her while the match continued in the ring. Suddenly, Becky tackled Naomi. Charlotte thought about doing something, but opted to finish off Brie with the figure-eight leglock. Team B.A.D. finished beating down Becky, then left ringside. Back in the ring, Charlotte celebrated with the title belt as Becky recovered at ringside. Charlotte then left ringside to laugh at Becky.

WINNER: Charlotte at 3:27. WWE has not been consistent building up Becky as a strong character, so it’s difficult to have faith that this will pay off with Becky finally giving Charlotte or any of the heels in this situation their comeuppance. But, Becky is basically the only face on the Divas roster right now, so it has to be her, unless WWE just keeps going with heels domineering forever.

Backstage: Renee Young brought in Kevin Owens to discuss the main event title match. Owens said Ambrose is walking around with his IC Title and Neville is walking around with his Slammy. Owens vowed to take back what’s his. What about Ziggler? Owens asked Renee if she’s seen what he’s done to Ziggler lately. He said if Ziggler gets in his way, he’ll destroy him again. Owens vowed to turn Smackdown into the Kevin Owens Show and leave as IC champion.

In-ring: Eden Stiles announced the main event Intercontinental Title match. Out first was the champion, Dean Ambrose. Smackdown cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:39]

Back on Smackdown, Ambrose paced the ring waiting for his opponents to come out. Dolph Ziggler was out first, followed by Kevin Owens. As Owens marched down to the ring, WWE cut to footage from last night’s Slammys Raw when Owens and Ziggler scrapped on the stage.

[Q8]

5 — IC champion DEAN AMBROSE vs. KEVIN OWENS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER — three-way Intercontinental Title match

Owens and Ziggler quickly moved to the floor continuing their fight from Raw. Owens teased a powerbomb on the floor, but Ambrose came flying at him with a suicide dive. Ambrose and Ziggler then battled until Owens smashed both of them with a running butt splash on the floor. Owens screamed at the crowd heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:47]

Back from break, the fight spilled up to the top of the ramp, where Owens started using Christmas presents and trees as weapons on both Ambrose and Ziggler. Owens wanted to powerbomb Ambrose off the stage, but Ziggler superkicked him from the side. Ambrose and Ziggler then chucked Owens off the stage into a pile of trees and presents down below.

Ambrose and Ziggler decided to have a one-on-one battle, which spilled down the entrance ramp toward the ring. Back inside the ring, Ambrose hit a wheelbarrow facebuster on Ziggler for a two count. Ambrose then climbed to the top turnbuckle, but Ziggler cut him off. Suddenly, Owens was back in the ring. A wild sequence unfolded with a superkick and rebound lariat putting all three men down on the mat.

Reset at 8:00. Owens made sure neither opponent pinned the other, then chucked Ziggler into the ring steps on the floor. Back in the ring, Owens clotheslined Ambrose, but Ziggler returned to the ring and hopped on Owens’s back with a sleeper. Owens sold fading, then decided to run across the ring to backpack slam Ziggler onto Ambrose, which also broke up the sleeper. All three men sold on the mat again.

Reset at 10:00. Owens posted Ziggler, who spilled to the outside. He then wanted Ambrose and connected with a big overhead suplex into almost a German Suplex putting Ambrose on his head. Owens covered for a two count. The ref then checked on Ambrose, who sold the effects of landing on his head. WWE replayed the move a few times as the announcers did a good job of selling the impact of the move.

Owens left the ring to discard Ziggler, then returned to the ring to taunt and punch Ambrose. Ambrose shook it off and slapped Owens, then wanted Dirty Deeds, but Ziggler sprung back into the ring to hit the Zig-Zag on both men. Ziggler draped an arm over Dean, but the champ kicked out.

At 13:00, Ziggler stalked Ambrose for a superkick, but Ambrose blocked. So, he superkicked Owens onto the ring apron. But, Dean sprung on Ziggler for Dirty Deeds. Ambrose covered Dolph for the pin and the win, fighting through the pain as the crowd cheered Dean’s victory.

Post-match, Ambrose had a wild celebration at ringside while Owens tore up the Christmas set on the stage. Ambrose then stood tall on the ring steps with a determined look in his eyes as Cole commended Dean for the win. Smackdown signed off with the final look at Ambrose holding the IC Title belt.

WINNER: Ambrose at 13:25 to retain the IC Title. Very good TV main event. The match action was solid, the commentators were engaged and enhanced the match, and Ambrose was elevated by showing grit fighting through the odds and punishment to get the win. Well done all around after a shaky start to Smackdown. (***1/4)