FREE PODCAST 2/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Drew and Cody firing back after Punk-Reigns segment on Raw, should Chelsea get a big push (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Did Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes deliver a counter-punch to the highly-praised Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk segment on Raw? Should Chelsea Green get a serious singles push? Who will be Jade Cargill’s opponents at WrestleMania?

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout the show covering the Royal Rumble fallout and the pivot to Elimination Chamber qualifiers.

