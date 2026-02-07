VIP PODCAST 2/6 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Drew and Cody fire back after buzz-worthy Punk-Reigns segment on Raw, Liv celebrates win, Chamber qualifiers, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 6 edition of WWE Smackdown including Royal Rumble fallout, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes responding to the Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk promo on Raw on Monday. Also, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigues react to Rumble happenings, two Elimination Chamber qualifiers plus more announced, Mix vs. Carmelo Hayes, and more.
