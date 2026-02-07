FREE PODCAST 2/7 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Omega & Kenta vs. Moxley & Archer, Darby vs. Janela, Sammy quits Inner Circle, Britt heel promo (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-10-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss AEW Dynamite including the main event of Kenny Omega & Kenta vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer, Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela, Sammy Guevara quitting Inner Circle, “Hangman” Page outsmarting Matt Hardy’s con, too many hangers-on populating the roster, Pac vs. Ryan Nemeth, and more with live callers and emails.

Then a bonus flashback to the Wade Keller Hotline one year ago this week reviewing AEW Dynamite start to finish.This episode might have been the episode that marked the series really finding its groove with most consistently good start-to-finish episode yet. It included Revolution PPV developments, the Jeff Cobb debut, Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Riho vs. Nyla Rose, Jon Moxley vs. Santana, MJF vs. Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. SCU, another Britt Baker heel promo with Tony Schiavone, and more.

