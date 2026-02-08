FREE PODCAST 2/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss retirement speech by Daniel Bryan, Vince McMahon’s seemingly odd moment after the gathering, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-9-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell talked primarily on Daniel Bryan’s memorable retirement speech and his future.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason answered a range of email topics with even more angles on Daniel Bryan’s career and retirement and future. Also, a video breakdown of the seemingly odd Vince McMahon moment after the gathering for Daniel Bryan.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.