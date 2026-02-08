FREE PODCAST 2/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss retirement speech by Daniel Bryan, Vince McMahon’s seemingly odd moment after the gathering, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-9-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell talked primarily on Daniel Bryan’s memorable retirement speech and his future.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason answered a range of email topics with even more angles on Daniel Bryan’s career and retirement and future. Also, a video breakdown of the seemingly odd Vince McMahon moment after the gathering for Daniel Bryan.

