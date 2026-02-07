FREE PODCAST 2/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Justin Credible and Trevor Murdoch talk WM32 line-up, alt-universe options, injuries, WWE memories (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (2-4-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed former ECW Champion and long-time WWF wrestler Justin Credible (P.J. Polaco) regarding how WrestleMania 32 is shaping up, some thoughts on alternative universe version of WrestleMania 32, the long list of recent injuries, and more with live callers and email questions.

Then, another interview from that week (2-3-2016), PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill welcomed back former WWE tag champion Trevor Murdoch for a live interview with calls & emails. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell broke down the news, events, and more!

