VIP PODCAST 2/7 – Radican Worldwide: Radican talks Big E retirement update, Chelsea Green upset by comments on Unreal, Bron Breakker’s change in plans for WM season, more + Lansdell on NJPW (54 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:
- Big E gives an update on his retirement from wrestling
- Chelsea Green upset by Michael Hayes’s comments about her on WWE Unreal Season 2
- Bron Breakker’s plans reportedly changed for WM season
- TKO President Marc Shapiro says WWE and UFC valued at $20 billion
In the go-home segment, Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell to talk about the departure of Hiromu Takahashi from NJPW. The show concludes with an in-depth preview of the Feb. 11 New Beginning in Osaka PPV with Radican and Lansdell giving their analysis on all of the matches on the card along with their predictions for how the big matches might go. Download this show now!
