WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2026

Where: CLEVELAND, OHIO AT ROCKET ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,356 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,251. The arena has a capacity of 19,432 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) – World Tag Team Championship match

Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (2/2): Keller’s report on Royal Rumble fallout with epic Reigns-Punk exchange, Vaquer vs. Rodriguez in Street Fight for Women’s Title

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bron Breakker sidelined by an injury