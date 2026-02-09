WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2026
Where: CLEVELAND, OHIO AT ROCKET ARENA
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,356 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,251. The arena has a capacity of 19,432 spectators when configured for basketball.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) – World Tag Team Championship match
- Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri
- Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches
