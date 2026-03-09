A.J. Styles reveals his new role behind the scenes for WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A.J. Styles has revealed his new role behind the scenes working with talent on the indies and in WWE.

“I’m on the internet and I’m checking out talent because it’s kind of going to be part of my job with WWE now,” said Styles on his new Phenomenally Retro podcast that is primarily focused on videogames. “I’m looking for talent and I’m looking to see what I can do, if I can do anything for them, if they can get better, you know, little things like that. Because if there is a possibility of them maybe getting a WWE ID contract or something like that, then hopefully I can facilitate and get that to happen.”

Styles said his new duties also include checking in on talent on the main roster and NXT to see if they need his help. “So, as of right now, it’s a little slow, but there are phone calls that are going to have to be made to make sure my job is done and it’s not just with indie talent,” said Styles.

“It’ll be NXT talent and it may mean main roster talent as well. I’m going to go to Seattle for the next Monday Night Raw, talk with talent. Who knows, sometimes you need to talk to somebody to see how they’re feeling and maybe they want to go down to the PC and they wanna work on some stuff. The morale, if I can help make sure it’s still there in a good way, I want to be that guy.”

Styles retired from WWE after losing to Gunther at the Royal Rumble in January. There were rumors that he might wrestle elsewhere, but Styles ended up signing a new deal with WWE for his backstage role that was first reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider. WWE has announced that Styles that will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 weekend this year in April.

You can watch the first episode of Phenomenally Retro below: