Chelsea Green says Michael Hayes has apologized to her for comments on WWE Unreal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chelsea Green says Michael Hayes has apologized to her for comments that he made about her on WWE Unreal Season Two. Hayes commented on Green on WWE Unreal saying that her role was to make the top stars look good while mentioning wrestlers like Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton as wrestlers that Green has made look good.

Hayes appeared on Six Feet Under hosted by the Undertaker and clarified his comments saying that Green is talented and entertaining, but that he did not regret what he said. During Hayes’s apperance, Undertaker defended Green and pushed back against Hayes’s comments while revealing that he was a big fan of Green.

“Michael Hayes has apologized to me and we’ve spoken about it and everything,” Green said during an appearence on the March 9 edition of The Nikki & Brie Show. “But at the end of the day, I know that Undertaker has had my back because he booked me to win the Mixed AAA tag titles, so he has believed in me since before Michael Hayes said that. And someone of that like high caliber or high status in wrestling, like that means a lot to me. You know, he doesn’t waste his breath on anyone.”

Green has been out of action with an ankle injury, but has made apperances on TV while in a wheelchair. It is not known when she will be able to return to in-ring action. Green is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and a former WWE Women’s United States Champion.