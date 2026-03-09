WWE RAW RESULTS (3/9): Keller’s report on Oba Femi vs. Rusev, Penta vs. Original Americano for IC Title, Becky vs. Lyra vs. Raquel vs. Asuka vs. Iyo vs. Ivy in Gauntlet for IC Title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MARCH 9, 2026

SEATTLE, WASH. AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Reporters: Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,755 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,872. The arena has a capacity of 18,300 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as the showed an image of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Then they showed the view of Seattle from the space needle and then Climate Pledge Arena. He hyped the key matches and appearances including Penta vs. Original El Grande Americano for his newly won IC Title. They showed Penta. Then they showed Asuka and Kairi Sane chatting. Asuka looked a bit distressed. Iyo Sky was seen in the background spying on them. Then they showed Oba Femi as Cole called him “the hot free agent.” They showed his scheduled opponent, Rusev next. Then they showed C.M. Punk on his phone smiling in a good-natured way as if hearing a funny story, absolute proof he isn’t miserable at work as Roman Reigns said last week.

-A video package aired on last week’s happenings with The Vision and G.M. Adam Pearce with the returning Seth Rollins attacking Paul Heyman with a chair and a stomp.

-Pearce stood mid-ring and said he had some unfortunate business to tend to. He said it’s someone who has made himself well-known over the last month or so. He said he knew he was in the building. He called him to the ring. A man in mask ran to the announce desk and stood on it. Corey Graves made a cartoonish fearful expression. Suddenly over a dozen masked men in black surrounded the ring. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Cole asked, “Is one of them Seth.” They all gathered and then ran into the ring and ran around like playing pinball with all the balls in play at once. Then Seth took off his hood and stood alone. Fans cheered a bit.

Pearce said they’ve known each other a long time and “I didn’t need any of that.” He said he doesn’t like The Vision. Fans sang Seth’s song for a few seconds. Pearce said it’s not his job to like or dislike people; it’s his job to run Raw. He said what he’s been doing with the black masks is unacceptable. He said The Vision deserves it, but Seth had surgery less than five months ago, and thus what he’s doing is dangerous. He said he’s avoided injury so far, but what happens when it doesn’t.

Pearce said they should come to an agreement. He said if The Vision gets their hands on him, it’s the end of Seth. Seth stared him down. The Vision’s theme played and Austin Theory and Logan Paul walked out. Logan said ending Seth is a matter of when, not if, and that when is now. Theory said there’s a bullet with his name on it and it doesn’t matter how many masked idiots he’s got, they’re not saving him. He said: “Consider this: Worst Case Scenario.” He dropped the mic and hopped on the ring apron. The other masked men jumped into the ring. Seth masked up. They scrambled so it wsan’t clear where Seth was, and then they bailed out and left. Cole said Seth anticipated The Vision and made that plan. Fans chanted, “Logan sucks!” L.A. Knight’s music played.

Knight made his way out. He knocked Logan down at ringside and then went after Theory. Logan entered and bashed Knight. The Usos music played and they came out. Graves noted The Vision were now outnumbered. A fan held up a sign that said, “My last Raw before deployment.” Logan and Theory retreated. Jey called for his music to play and then they danced with the crowd.

(Keller’s Analysis: At some point, The Vision could be just Theory or Logan at this point. In any case, this was a solid segment. The chaos of all the masked men at first felt pointless, but it made sense at the end when Seth found a way to hide amongst them since he’s alone.) [c]

-Backstage, Jackie Redmond caught up to the Usos and said it seems they’re on the same side as Seth and Knight. Jey said he doesn’t give a damn about Seth. He said Theory and Logan are the same to him “and they need to get got.” She asked if he had anything to say to C.M. Punk about what he said regarding his family. Jey said no. Jimmy said maybe they do, but then didn’t say anything.

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. IYO SKY vs. IVY NILE vs. ASUKA vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. BAYLEY – Gauntlet Match to Earn an Intercontinental Title match

(a) Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky

Cole said this was the first women’s Gauntlet match in over four years. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Sky dove onto Lyra at ringside at 2:00. Lyra shoved Sky throat-first over the top rope and then wrecking ball kicked her to ringside. They cut to a break at 3:00 as Lyra celebrated. [c]

Sky countered a Night Wing with a stomp to the chest followed by a kick and then a Over the Moonsault for the win.

ELIMINATED: Valkyria in 9:00.

(b) Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel drew gasps as she shoulder-checked herself into Sky and tossed her across the ring. Sky rolled to the floor and they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Sky rallied. She played to the crowd and then charged at Raquel in the corner. She then went back to the top rope. LIv Morgan jumped onto the ring apron. Raquel shoved Sky off the top rope as the ref was preoccupied with Liv. Stephanie Vaquer ran out and yanked Liv away from the ring and dragged her backstage. Sky leaped off the top rope and caught Raquel with a leaping inside cradle for the three count.

Raquel knocked Sky over the top rope afterward and then threw her like a dart into the ringpost.

ELIMINATED: Raquel in 16:00.

(c) Iyo Sky vs. Ivy Nile

Nile ran out and covered Sky for a three count.

ELIMINATED: Sky in 17:00.

(d) Ivy Nile vs. Bayley

Bayley checked on Sky at ringside. Sky was flat on her stomach. Nile attacked Bayley and threw her into the ringside steps. She then flexed her arms as they cut to a break. [c]

Bayley and Nile battled back and forth after the break. Nile knocked Bayley off balance on the top rope at 26:00. She landed a superplex. Cole called it “a weird landing” as Bayley’s boots hit the mat way before her body. Nile landed a swinging uranage. Bayley rolled to ringside.

Nile blocked a move by Bayley in the ring and kicked her to the floor. Bayley landed a leaping elbow to Nile’s chest on the edge of the ring apron. Back in the ring she landed a Belly-to-Bayley.

ELIMINATED: Nile in 27:00.

(e) Bayley vs. Asuka (w/Kairi Sane)

Bayley leaped thorugh the ropes and tackled Asuka. Asuka grabbed her jaw afterward. Bayley threw her into the ring. Kairi provided an obstacle to her momentum and then Asuka snuck in a kick to drop Bayley. They cut to an immediate break. [c]

When Kairi went after Bayley at ringside, Lyra ran out and dropkicked Kairi hard into the ring apron. Bayley then rallied against Asuka in the ring, but Asuka caught her leaping off the top rope with an Asuka lock. Bayley struggled and leveraged Asuka’s shoulders down. Bayley then hit the Rose Plant for the win.

Asuka was upset with Kairi. Lyra, in contrast, congratulated Bayley.

WINNER: Bayley in 37:00 to earn the IC Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not every segment was electric, and the crowd seemed passive at times but not necessarily disengaged, but all in all, it filled a long stretch of time well and the booking made sense in terms of matching the various characters involved. A good win for Bayley.)

-A video recap aired of the Roman Reigns-C.M. Punk verbal battle last week on Raw.

[HOUR TWO]

