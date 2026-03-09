VIP PODCAST 3/9 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (early-February 2008): Another TNA rant, Rey injury, Raw review, Smackdown analysis, WWE No Way Out analysis (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Feb. 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2008. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

MONDAY – FEBRUARY 11 (Raw Analysis)

FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 15 (Rey injured, No Way Out Preview, TNA Poll)

SATURDAY – FEBRUARY 16 (Smackdown Reax, Rey-Edge)

SUNDAY – FEBRUARY 17 (Quick WWE No Way Out PPV Reax)

MONDAY – FEBRUARY 18 (WWE Raw Analysis)

TUESDAY – FEBRUARY 19 (Major Rant on Last Week’s TNA Impact show)

