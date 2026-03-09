FREE PODCAST 3/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Sting in TNA, how will Cena respond to The Rock, how important was Vince McMahon to Stone Cold’s success, WWE HOF, more (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 4 and 7, 2011.

On the Mar. 4, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers last night’s TNA Impact in-depth, breaking news analysis of Impact ratings & quarter-hour ratings, Impact looking big-league in an arena setting, Sting’s return and evaluating him as TNA champion, Kurt Angle with an ax, the value of mid-card titles in 2011, plus tons of nostalgia topics including early ’90s WWF scandals and Hulk Hogan in WCW. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they break down the Torch Newsletter back-issue from 20 years ago (Issue #110) and discuss Jim Duggan, Bob Armstrong, and other potential inductees into the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame.

Then on the Mar. 7, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers Steve Austin and The Rock comparisons in Attitude Era vs. March 2011, how John Cena should respond to Rock on Raw, Austin’s potential role at WrestleMania, guesses for Michael Cole-Jerry Lawler special referee, Snooki’s involvement on next week’s Raw, preview of Cena’s response to Rock on Raw, perspective on Jerry Lawler-Jimmy Hart from Memphis and Andy Kaufman, how vital Vince McMahon was to Austin’s success in Attitude Era, Sunny’s Hall of Fame induction and whether she “deserves” it, Kane’s random babyface turn, plus details on Keller’s Torch Talk with DDP.

