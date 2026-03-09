FREE PODCAST 3/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – AEW Revolution post-show with Greg Parks reacting to infamous finish of barbed wire death match with Omega vs. Moxley, plus Sting, Cody, Penta (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 7, 2016 episode of “Wrestling Night in America” with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks who broke down, with callers and emailers, the AEW Revolution PPV which featured Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in the infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Death match for the AEW World Title, Darvy & Sting vs. Team Taz’s Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF, Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy, and a ladder match for the TNT Title including Cody Rhodes, Penta, Ethan Page. Topics include the post-main event dud, AEW’s women’s division, surprise appearances, and more.

