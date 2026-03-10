News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/9 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Usos confront Punk who sorta not really apologizes, stellar Vaquer vignette, Seth’s guys scramble around, Oba vs. Rusev, more (Ad-Free – 20 min.)

March 10, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 9 edition of WWE Raw featuring the Usos confronting C.M. Punk who sorta not really apologized, a stellar Vaquer vignette, Seth Rollins’s guys scramble around as (what’s left of) The Vision confront him, Oba Femi vs. Rusev, Women’s Gauntlet, and more.

