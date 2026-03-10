News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (3/10): Announced matches, location, how to watch

March 10, 2026

When: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair – Women’s Speed Championship Tournament #1 Contender Final match
  • Joe Hendry & Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints & Ethan Page
  • Jasper Troy vs. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight – Triple Threat match
  • Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid
  • Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights vs. Lexis King & Uriah Connors

