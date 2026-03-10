NXT PREVIEW (3/10): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair – Women’s Speed Championship Tournament #1 Contender Final match
- Joe Hendry & Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints & Ethan Page
- Jasper Troy vs. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight – Triple Threat match
- Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid
- Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights vs. Lexis King & Uriah Connors
