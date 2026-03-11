AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (3/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2026

Where: SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAN JOSE CIVIC

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,377 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,408. The arena has a capacity of 3,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page Press Conference

Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Bailey – TNT Championship match

Willow Nightingale vs. Persephone – TBS Championship match

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero

Dem Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson & Mark Briscoe) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Tommaso Ciampa

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Gabe Kidd & David Finlay

