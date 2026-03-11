AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: Kevin Knight was a winner even in losing against MJF, while Thunder Rosa’s stock seems to have dropped

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Welcome everyone!

We are just days from AEW Revolution so let’s look back on how I felt about last weeks shows.

RISING STAR OF THE WEEK

“THE JET” KEVIN KNIGHT

Kevin Knight proved in professional wrestling you can win while losing and last week, I believe, was that for Knight. In case you missed it, on the same episode of Dynamite Knight lost his chance to win the AEW World Title from MJF in the opening match. Then in the main event of Dynamite Knight was pinned in a trios match causing his team to lose the AEW Trios titles. This was followed up on Collision with Swerve Strickland telling Knight, again, to compete with killers you must become one.

Knight has been able to show off his great athleticism during his time in AEW. Then the last month or so we have finally gotten to see some of his personality come out. Personally, it screams arrogant heel and I love it.

This all makes me curious if we get the heel turn during the PPV or it’s pushed further down the road and we get in on an upcoming Dynamite.

Either way I think Knight is a heel within the next two months and maybe, just maybe, he becomes a protege of Swerve Strickland. Can you imagine Swerve “creating” a younger more violent version of himself? Knight would have to change a few things in ring but his swagger fits perfectly. He and Swerve could be dominant in whatever they would pursue. It’s time for some Swerve Knights or Knight Swerve. Or anything better you come up with than those. Either is better than Swerve’s last tag team name…

FADING STAR OF THE WEEK

THUNDER ROSA

Does anyone remember when Thunder Rosa was one of the highlights of AEW? No? Honestly, me either. It’s always felt like Rosa was pushed above her ability and connection to the crowd. That said, it does not take away her accomplishments in AEW.

Rosa and her biggest rival in AEW, Britt Baker, were the top women in AEW during the first few years. Since then the women competing inside an AEW ring have gotten better and better. Baker and Rosa feel like they never got better in the ring. Rosa also feels like she has lost a step or two since her big injury in 2023. Which is understandable because she is now almost 40 and there is a difference between early 30’s, mid 30’s, and late 30’s. You lose steps during that time, not just a step.

Going forward this just might be the ceiling for Rosa. Someone who is brought out to challenge a new World Champion only to lose. The days of Thunder Rosa being a centerpiece of the AEW Women’s division have passed by. Which is okay and she can be very useful in this type of role.

We will always have the image of Britt Baker’s bloody face during her unsanctioned match with Thunder Rosa from five years ago this month. That battle will always go down as one of the first really bloody AEW Women’s rivalries in the company’s history.