AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/11): Keller’s report on the MJF-Hangman press conference, Fletcher vs. Speedball for TNT Title, Willow vs. Persephone for TBS Title, Bucks & Briscoe vs. FTR & Ciampa

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 11, 2026

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAN JOSE CIVIC

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,408 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,402. The arena has a capacity of 12,567 spectators when configured for concerts. The previous pro wrestling event in this arena was for NJPW Battle in the Valley 1/11/2025 which drew 1,664.

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone introduced the show as the camera panned the audience. He previewed scheduled matches on the show with Ian Riccaboni.

(1) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (w/Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, Danny Garcia) vs. HECHICERO & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

They cut to the exterior of the venue where The Death Riders stood before the camera followed them into the arena. They cut to the three announcers at ringside. (No mention of Excalibur by them.) The announcers discussed Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution on Saturday night. The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour. They opened with Claudio and Hechicero with mat exchanges. The venue “sounded small” early and there was an exit sign and door opposite the hard camera that people were occasionally filing through in both directions that was distracting.

Mox and Takeshita tagged in at 3:00. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” as they circled each other. Mox took control and tagged in Claudio. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. Takeshita escaped a Moxley sleeper and landed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall at 8:00. They exchanged hard-hitting strikes. Claudio intervened and it led Mox to score a near fall. He then applied a crossface. Takeshita reached the bottom rope to force a break.

Claudio gave Hechicero his swing a few times. Hechicero made a comeback and scored two two counts. He paused when he almost ran into the ref. Claudio then poked him in the eyes while the ref was cowering. He then landed an uppercut and a small package for the win. Schiavone asked Danielson if he was surprised that ended it. Danielson said: “I’m not surprised. Claudio Castagnoli has a super-tight small package.” (Grow up, everyone!)

WINNERS: Claudio & Moxley in 14:00.

-Afterward, Lance Archer and Mark Davis jumped Mox and Claudio. Archer blocked a charging Shafir, who bumped hard to the mat. Archer held Moxley up and then Davis handed Takeshita a chair. He thought about it, but threw it down. Davis, Archer, and Hechicero were upset. Don Callis entered the ring and had words with his guys. Fans chanted, “‘F— Don Callis! F— Ice Too!” Takeshita tried to explain himself to his cohorts. Takeshita had some final words for Mox on the mat before leaving the ring. He pointed at him from ringside. Shafir entered and checked on Mox. Schiavone said the battle lines have been drawn.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Willow Nightingale and Persephone. Willow congratulated her for her win. She told her to hit her with her best shot and said she can take it. Persephone said she doesn’t think so. They fist bumped.

-Schiavone hyped their match against each other. [c]

-Backstage, Callis gave Kyle Fletcher a pep talk and said he’s going to put Bailey in the dirt. MJF walked up to him and said he’s a beautiful man. He said after what Speedball did to him last week, he wanted him to “beat the absolute shit out of no-balls Mike Bailey for me.” Fletcher said he doesn’t know who he thinks he is talking to, but he doesn’t take orders from anyone and he is beating up Speedball on his own. MJF told Callis to teach his man how to talk to MJF. After MJF walked away, Fletcher said he hoped they weren’t working with him. Callis assured him they weren’t.

(2) KYLE FLETCHER vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – TNT Title match

