VIP AUDIO 3/11 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-15-2008): Keller & Mitchell analyze Heyman’s fascinating UK Sun interview about his future, Hogan’s latest claim, McMahon family, Flair, Buff (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 15 and 16, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

NEWS ANALYSIS

The death of Johnny Weaver

Hulk Hogan’s claim today that he and Eric Bischoff were working on a new wrestling project with a major network

Paul Heyman’s fascinating interview with the UK Sun talking about his future

TNA

The McMahon family

WWE No Way Out PPV line-up

TNA Impact ratings sinking again

MAILBAG

Smackdown’s future

Ric Flair

Buff Bagwell

More

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com