VIP AUDIO 3/11 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-15-2008): Keller & Mitchell analyze Heyman’s fascinating UK Sun interview about his future, Hogan’s latest claim, McMahon family, Flair, Buff (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 15 and 16, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
NEWS ANALYSIS
- The death of Johnny Weaver
- Hulk Hogan’s claim today that he and Eric Bischoff were working on a new wrestling project with a major network
- Paul Heyman’s fascinating interview with the UK Sun talking about his future
- TNA
- The McMahon family
- WWE No Way Out PPV line-up
- TNA Impact ratings sinking again
MAILBAG
- Smackdown’s future
- Ric Flair
- Buff Bagwell
- More
