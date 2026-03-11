Excalibur reportedly missed Dynamite due to illness

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announcer Excalibur was noticeably absent from Dynamite tonight and the reason was because he sick and stayed home to recover according to a report by Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com. With Excalibur unable to make the show the announce team featured Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, and Bryan Danielson.

Excalibur has been AEW’s lead commentator on Dynamite since AEW launched in 2019. He was previously an independent wrestler and co-founder of PWG. He was best known for his work as the lead commentator for PWG after having to retire from the ring due to injuries in 2008. After retiring from in-ring competition, Excalibur called every PWG event until the company went on an indefinite hiatus in 2023.