VIP PODCAST 3/11 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: MJF-Hangman press conference, Fletcher-Speedball shine, Willow vs. Persephone, Revolution hype (17 min.)

March 12, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 11 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including a standout Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey match for the TNT Title, an MJF-Hangman press conference, and more build for AEW Revolution with a solid two-plus hours of wrestling without much else really standing out.

