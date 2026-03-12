FREE PODCAST 3/11 – Wade Keller Post-Show – AEW Dynamite: Did AEW do enough to make Revolution feel must-see underneath the MJF-Hangman main event? Full show review with Keller & J.B. including an on-site correspondent (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Another rock solid two hours of wrestling, but did AEW do enough to make Revolution feel must-see, especially beyond the main event build for “Hangman” Adam Page and MJF? Is there a clear second and third more important match? Does that matter if the AEW PPV clientele just want to look forward to four hours of very good matches?

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Jerud Buhagiar to discuss just about everything else from Dynamite with live chat interactions throughout plus an on-site correspondent who relayed what it was like in the arena.

