AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/11): Adams’s alt-perspective report on MJF-Hangman press conference, Takeshita shows honor, Fletcher defends TNT Title against Speedball, Willow vs. Peresphone for TBS Title

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 11, 2026

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAN JOSE CIVIC

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

-The show opened with shots of cheering fans, with Tony Schiavone opening the broadcast instead of Excalibur. Ian Riccobani filled in for Excalibur, and Brian Danielson was back on color commentary this week. The commentators discussed the show, highlighting the matches, including the various championship bouts.

(1) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (w/Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, Danny Garcia) vs. HECHICERO & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

The Death Riders stood outside the Civic Center, but the sun wasn’t down. The daylight added a new element to their entrance. They entered through the crowd as usual, with Mox and Claudio accompanied by Marina Shafir. Riccobani called this a ‘green team’ when referring to this variation of the Death Riders. Tony said the feud between Mox and Takeshita was the biggest feud within the battle between the Death Riders and the Don Callis Family.

Hechicero and Takeshita entered next. The bell rang at 5:00. The crowd began chanting ‘A-E-Dub’. Claudio and Hechicero started the match, engaging in technical holds and grappling in the center of the ring. Commentary highlighted the style differences between these two and how that might make it difficult for Claudio. Hechicero scored a shoulder check and attempted a pin for a two count. Claudio tried the same maneuver and pin, also for a two count. Back-and-forth offense took place, with each man dodging the other’s splashes and sentons, countering each other’s holds as well.

Hechicero applied the Grapevine on Claudio, which forced him to roll out of the ring. Hechicero taunted Mox by giving him the middle finger. Claudio tagged in Mox, and Hechicero tagged in Takeshita. Takeshita had a massive black eye. The crowd chanted ‘holy shit’. Mox and Takeshita traded shoulder tackles, but Mox took Takeshita into his corner and tagged in Claudio.

Both teams tagged back and forth, with the sequence ending with Claudio and Hechicero in the ring. Claudio rolled out, and the match continued. [c]

Claudio was in control of Hechicero after returning from commercial. Hechicero escaped a big swing attempt by throwing Claudio over the top rope. Mox tagged in. Takeshita tagged in and fought both Mox and Claudio. Takeshita threw Claudio over the top rope. Mox attempted a sleeper hold, but Takeshita countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb. Mox countered Takeshita’s running knee, and both men exchanged blows in the center of the ring. Mox landed a King Kong Lariat and attempted a pin, earning a two-count. Staying in the center, Mox tried to submit Takeshita, who managed to reach the ropes for a break. Takeshita unexpectedly landed a running knee, then tagged in Hechicero, as Mox tagged in Claudio. Hechicero executed grappling offense, attacking Claudio’s leg, arm, and neck. Claudio pushed Hechicero outside the ring. Marina Shafir mocked him, then Claudio landed a running uppercut.

In the ring, Claudio secured a Big Swing on Hechicero, prompting the crowd to chant “One more time.’ Back-and-forth offense led to several pin attempts, with Claudio ultimately securing the victory by pinning Hechicero with an inside cradle.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 14:00.

-Lance Archer and Mark Davis entered the ring to attack the Death Riders. Lance Archer hit Marina Shafir hard with a shoulder tackle. The Don Callis Family surrounded Mox and held him so Takeshita could hit him with a chair. Takeshita threw the chair down as commentary said, “this is not how he wants to do it. Let’s hear it for Takeshita. That’s honor.” The crowd began to chant ‘Fuck don callis, fuck ICE too.’ The Don Callis Family left Mox in the ring as Marina came to his aide.

(Adams Analysis: I adored Takeshita’s embrace of honor, or further embrace. He has been advocating afor a more honorable approach to his match, and here we saw it. This was a fairly nuanced segment, with Takeshita still firmly alinged with the Don Callis Familiy, but obviously motivated by something else. The action wa hard hitting, and it was exciting to see Claudio paired with Mox, as they have a hard hitting chemistry. This made me more excited for Revolution.)

-Backstage, Renee was with Persephone and Willow Nightingale. Willow congratulated Persephone for beating Mercedes Mone for the CMLL World Women’s Championship. Persephone said she believed she hit Mercedes harder than Willow ever has. Willow said she hoped Persephone hits her just as hard, but Persephone doesn’t believe Willow can take it. “Let’s go out there and have a good one,” said Willow. [c]

-After commercial, Don Callis and Kyle Flethcer were backstage. Callis hyped up Fletcher and said he wants to see what Fletcher will do to the French Canadian. MJF entered and said he watned to see the same thing. He asked Fletcher to beat the ‘absolute shit out of no-balls Bailey’. Fletcher said he doesn’t take orders from MJF. He said he will beat him up so bad ‘for me, not for you.’ MJF said to Callis: “You should teach your guys how to speak to the world champion.” Fletcher said he hoped the Fmaily wasn’t working for MJF.

(2) KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis, Mark Davis, Lance Archer) vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – TNT Title match

Speedball came out first, accompained by Kevin Knight. Commentary recalled the feud and antagonism between JetSpeed and the Don Callis Family.

Kyle Fletcher entered by himself first, and was later accompained by Don Callis, Mark Davis, and Okada. Commentary said that they believe Speedball has confidence because he beat Fletcher once before, and his perseverance can do it again.

The bell rang at 31 minutes. Speedball immediately went on a kicking offense, then executed a series of holds and rope-running offense. Fletcher went to ringside, and when Speedball came out, Fletcher took control with a hard kick but lost it when Fletcher shoved his face into the steps. The action continued ringside.

Back inside, Speedball repeatedly kicked Fletcher until Fletcher body-slammed Speedball to stop the offense. Don Callis called Fletcher a ‘stud athlete’ whose size and speed were far greater than Speedball. Fletcher had Speedball in the corner, then secured only a two-count after pinning Speedball off a body slam.

Commentary highlighted Speedball’s speed as he landed a high-impact series of offensive blows and presses. The action stayed in the center of the ring, with Fletcher landing a double underhook German suplex to slow down Speedball. Back-and-forth action resumed, with Speedball taking control after landing a massive Question Mark kick on Fletcher.

On the apron, Fletcher attempted a cutter, but Speedball countered it into a poisonrana. Fletcher fell onto the floor, and the scene cut to commercial. [c]

Returning from commercial, Fletcher was in control, kicking Speedball. A near fall occurred when Speedball escaped a powerbomb and secured a backslide for two. Ringside, Fletcher and Speedball fought near commentary. Speedball ran into the ring, then landed a triangle moonsault on Fletcher. He entered the ring, lay on his back, then dodged the knee drop from Speedball. On the apron, Speedball landed a corkscrew moonsault after Fletcher slid ringside under the bottom rope.

Fletcher drove Speedball’s face first into the top turnbuckle. He taunted the crowd by giving them the finger. Fletcher attempted another drive, but Speedball countered with a sleeper hold, then transitioned into an armbar. Fletcher attempted a pin, but Speedball landed a knee drop on Fletcher, who kicked out at two. Speedball secured another armbar, but Fletcher converted it into a sit-out powerbomb.

Ringside, Fletcher attempted a piledriver on a stunned Speedball. He countered it with a knee drop to Fletcher’s chest. Danielson suggested the referee check if Fletcher needed to quit the match. On the apron, Speedball attempted a knee drop, but Fletcher countered and entered the ring. Speedball climbed the turnbuckle, but Fletcher caught him with a kick. Speedball attempted a kemura lock while still on the turnbuckle. Bailey landed a poison rana, then another question mark kick. Fletcher kicked out at 2.99. He then landed another knee drop, followed by a thrust kick to the face, which Tony called the ultimate weapon. Fletcher countered another kick with a fisherman’s driver, resulting in another near fall.

The action was fast and back-and-forth, with several near falls. Okada jumped onto the apron, which allowed Fletcher to use his belt to hit Speedball, then land a brainbuster, enabling him to pin Speedball. The bell rang at 49.

WINNER: Fletcher in 18 minutes.

(Adams Analysis: This was magic. Pure magic. It was dramatic, surprising, hard-hitting, technical, and furious. It featured striking sequences of brutal beauty, techinical grappling on the floor, and dangerous acrobatics. This feud needs to continue. They owe it to themselves, not even to the fans!)

-Commentary said it took an army to defeat Speedball. They cut to commercial after running down more matches. [c]

(3) BRODY KING vs. UNNAMED WRESTLER

As Brody came to the ring, a promo aired from earlier in the evening. He said he just found out about his match, but whoever faces him will find out he is the most dangerous man in AEW. The wrestler charged Brody, who landed a lariat, then his Gonzo Bomb. He pinned him in 15 seconds.

WINNER: Brody in around 15 seconds.

As Brody walked ringside, a masked fan choked him with a chain. He revealed himself to be Swerve. Both men went into the ring, and Swerve choked Brody in the center of the ring. Brody overpowered him and broke the chain. Swerve gave him a steely look, then attempted to run away. Brody grabbed him by his hair, suplexed him, then cannonballed Swerve in the turnbuckle. The crowd chanted ‘Fuck Ice.’ Brody wrapped the chain around his arm, then put a sleeper on Swerve. Nanae attacked Brody, which gave Swerve the chance to land an armbreaker on Brody’s previously broken arm.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY & DARBY ALLIN vs. GABE KIDD & DAVID FINLAY

Orange Cassidy came out first, followed by Darby Allin. Gabe Kidd and David Finlay followed. Commentary highlighted David Finlay’s legacy and skill, with Danielson expressing how happy he was to have him in AEW.

The bell rang at 1 minute past the hour. Cassidy and Finlay began the match, with Kidd quickly being tagged in. Kidd attacked Darby, allowing Finlay to attack Cassidy. All four men fought ringside.

The action was back and forth with both teams, as Cassidy fought in his sloth-style against Finlay and smashed him into the steps. Darby and Kidd fought near the barricades, with Darby taking control and bringing Kidd back in. Cassidy was waiting and landed a top rope elbow.

The Dogs took control as Finlay tossed Cassidy to the mat and Darby lay ringside. The broadcast cut to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Finlay controlled Cassidy in the Dogs’ corner. He countered a running attack by Finlay, then attempted a pin for a two count. Fast-paced action by Cassidy ended with a float-over DDT, but Gabe Kidd came in to prevent Cassidy from tagging in Darby.

A surge of offense allowed Cassidy to tag in Darby as the crowd cheered. Darby landed a surprise coffin drop on Finlay as Finlay attempted a sneak attack on a springboarding Darby. Darby then put Kidd in the scorpion death lock, but released it to fight Finlay. A near fall occurred after the Dogs countered a Code Red by Darby with a modified Doomsday Device in the center of the ring.

The Dogs lost control as Darby and Cassidy landed simultaneous dives ringside. Darby landed a missile dropkick from the inside out off the turnbuckle onto a seated Kidd on the floor. Clark Connors hit Cassidy with a tire iron ringside, but Darby kept fighting. Kidd countered a coffin drop with a sleeper, which Darby countered into a near fall for two. Finlay landed the Dominator, and Kidd hit a Pilediver for the victory.

WINNERS: The Dogs in 13:00.

After the match, the Dogs brutalized Cassidy. Gabe Kidd threatened Bryce Rimsburger, who left the ring. Roderick Strong appeared, entering the ring wearing all black. Roddy got Cassidy in a hold, but then threw him into Finlay. He fought all three Dogs, landing a backstabber on Connors. The crowd chanted ‘Roddy’ as he extended his hand to Cassidy and helped him up. They shared a high-five as the dogs fled up the ramp. A commercial aired. [c]

(5) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. PERSEPHONE – TBS Title match

Persephone entered first, followed by Willow Nightingale. Ian Riccaboni rapped along with Willow’s entrance music. The bell rang at 21 minutes past the hour.

They locked up in the center of the ring and fought through a series of standing switches that were countered back and forth. This continued until Willow landed a flying head scissors after Persephone performed an Irish whip.

In the corner, Persephone headbutted Willow, who countered an Irish whip with a cartwheel, followed by several lariats to Persephone in the corner. Persephone attempted a pin after a crucifix takedown for a two-count. Willow countered with her own pinning attempt, also for two.

Persephone picked Willow up from the floor and executed a fallaway slam. The crowd cheered, and the scene cut to commercial. [c]

After the commercial, Willow and Persephone traded offense in the center of the ring, with Persephone sending Willow ringside with a headscissors. As Willow tried to get back into the ring, Persephone landed a dropkick. The action remained ringside, with Willow landing a slam on the floor.

Brian Danielson said Willow looked like Wonder Woman as she regained control. She pinned Persephone after a cannonball, but Persephone got a rope break before the count of three. Persephone dodged a moonsault by Willow, who then performed a German suplex. Willow countered with her own German suplex. The action was back and forth, with both wrestlers evenly trading blows and suplexes. Willow countered Persephone’s Curcifix Bomb with a backslide, securing the victory.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 13:00.

(Adams Analysis: I’m not sure how we got here, or why we got here, but as a feature for Persephone and Willow, it worked very well. Two incredibly strong women who smashed each other, slammed each other, and threw each other like ragdolls. There can be magic in this feud, but they need a bit better communication. I firmly believe it’s easily achievable.)

-A video aired of Tomasso Ciampa, saying he wants to feed his inner sicko. “I can no longer suppress it. I must nurture it.” They went to a commercial. [c]

-Backstage, Harley and Willow celebrated Willow’s victories across continents. She suggested to Harley that they defend their belts against Lena Kross and Megan Bayne on Zero Hour at Revolution. “Let’s see what you’re made of.’

(6) THE YOUNG BUCKS & MARK BRISCOE vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA & FTR (Cash & Dax w/Stokely Hathaway)

Mark Briscoe came out first, followed by the Bucks. FTR came out with Stokely, then the lights went dark as Tommaso Ciampa’s music played and he came on stage.

The Bucks left the ring and attacked FTR and Ciampa ringside before the bell rang. Mark Briscoe set up a table and placed Ciampa on it. Before he could jump, Dax hit him. The bell rang at 44 minutes, with Dax and Briscoe as the first legal competitors.

FTR and the Young Bucks fought in the middle of the ring, but as the Bucks gained control, Ciampa entered to gain an advantage. Briscoe entered and helped maintain control.

Stereo superkicks on Ciampa by the Bucks, accompanied by a Pele kick from Briscoe, momentarily shifted momentum until FTR fought back against the Bucks.

Ciampa and Briscoe met in the center of the ring, trading massive lariats. They charged at each other with kicks and took each other out with simultaneous shoulder tackles. The match then went to a commercial for the last time. [c]

Returning from commercial, Dax was fighting ringside with Briscoe. Cash came down with Ciampa, but Briscoe fought back and got back into the ring to tag in Matt Jackson. The Young Bucks engaged in fast-paced action, took control of FTR. Briscoe got a chair, stood on it near the ropes, then used it to propel himself onto FTR and Ciampa’s ring side.

Matt Jackson and Briscoe performed an assisted cutter as Briscoe threw Dax towards Matt Jackson, who landed the cutter. Dax hit Matt Jackson hard, then tagged in Ciampa. Ciampa and Cash attempted a meet in the middle, but it was countered. The Bucks regained control, and Briscoe nearly scored a fall after landing a flying elbow onto Ciampa.

FTR landed a shatter machine on Briscoe, but Ciampa could not secure the pin as it was broken up by the Bucks. Dax took Matt Jackson ringside, but Matt got Dax on the announce table. Dax hit Nick with a monitor, then FTR performed an assisted piledriver on the table. In the ring, Ciampa fought hard, landed his running knee, and pinned Briscoe to win.

WINNER: FTR and Ciampa in 13:00.

After the match, Ciampa continued to beat Briscoe. He got two chairs, and used them to brutalize Briscoe. Riccobani said, because we have no more commercial breaks, we must stay with this violence. Ciampa set up the chairs, then performed an avalanche white noise on Bricso through the chairs. Commentary called Ciampa a sick individual.

-A video played, highlighting the feud between Hangman and MJF, going all the way back to the first AEW press conference and leading up to recent events.

PRESS CONFERENCE:

-Brian Danielson welcomed guests and first introduced “Hangman” Adam Page, followed by MJF. Danielson welcomed questions from the press. A question was asked about Hangman’s motivations. He said, “I am taking what [MJF] holds most dear.” MJF said it was sickening and stupid to be in a match like Texas Death. Hangman said MJF would be leaving in an ambulance, and the audience would be leaving with the most sickening images in their minds that would stay there for the rest of their lives. The crowd chanted “bullshit” during this segment.

The final question was: “If you, Hangman, don’t win the championship, then who are you in AEW?” MJF asked for beers and handed one to Hangman. Page tried to take the beer from his hand, but MJF threw it into Page’s face. They brawled into the arena stands. Hangman eventually got MJF into the ring but was pulled off by security guards. Hangman punched every security guard. MJF grabbed his ring and attempted to hit Hangman, who countered with a Deadeye. Hangman retrieved a barbed-wire board from under the ring and placed it on the floor. MJF ran away before Hangman could use it. The show ended with MJF and Hangman yelling at each other across the arena.

(Adams Analysis: The segment was a complete mess, a hybrid of real questions, kayfabe answers, and violence. I wasn’t sure what the goal was here, other than to add hype. I don’t think it succeeded until the violence in the ring. The press conference was wholly unnecessary and distracted from an amazing show.)