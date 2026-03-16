WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2026

Where: SAM ANTONIO, TEX. AT FROST BANK CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,792 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 14,168. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

A.J. Lee vs. Bayley – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

“Original” El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

Roman Reigns returns

Brock Lesnar to find out who will answer his WrestleMania challenge

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/9): Keller’s report on Oba Femi vs. Rusev, Penta vs. Original Americano for IC Title, Becky vs. Lyra vs. Raquel vs. Asuka vs. Iyo vs. Ivy in Gauntlet for IC Title match

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Cody Rhodes reveals the two wrestlers who slapped him harder than Travis Scott did at WWE Elimination Chamber, bringing back the winged eagle title belt