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VIP PODCAST 3/16 – Greg Parks Outloud! Reviewing David Sahadi’s book “Backstage Pass,” a view of WWE’s Attitude Era and TNA from a key producer and director (23 min.)

March 16, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a review of David Sahadi’s book, “Backstage Pass: Tales from Beyond the Squared Circle.” Included are thoughts on the stories from a producer and director that led the charge for the Attitude Era, and worked multiple eras in TNA.

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