Ricochet apologizes for comment to fan on social media

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricochet, who has been responding to people critical of him on social media recently, has apologized for telling a fan ““I’m glad you got MS.” He has since deleted the post on X.

Ricochet issued an apology on March 17 on X. “I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS,” wrote Ricochet. “She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I’ll do better.”

Ricochet had previously defended his actions on March 16 to people critical of him on X for his comment before apologizing. “Its soooo hilarious that the amount of little b—–s who has tweeted and wished harm on me, who has wished even death, said some of the most VILE things to me AND my wife,” wrote Ricochet. “People who try and make fun of me EVERYDAY. But those same little b—–s can’t take it when I do it back to people.”

Ricochet is currently the leader of The Demand stable in AEW, which also includes the Gates of Agony. He has previously wrestled in WWE, NJPW, Evolve, DGUSA, and Dragon Gate. Ricochet lost the AEW National Championship at AEW’s Revolution PPV on March 15 when he was the last man eliminated from the Blackjack Battle Royal by Jack Perry.