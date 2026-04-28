30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (3/25/1996): The episode where Elizabeth handed out money to fans that she got in divorce from Randy Savage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

MARCH 25, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #381 )

(Live in Huntsville, Ala.)…

The show opened with Eric Bischoff, Bobby Heenan, and Steve McMichael previewing the program…

(1) Randy Savage beat Belfast Bruiser at 4:58. During ring introductions, Bischoff called Uncensored a “tremendous night” and congratulated Hulk Hogan for proving to be dominant once again. He almost seemed hesitant in praising the event, though. Bischoff then said the “C” in WCW stands for “Commitment” in bringing fans the best young talent from around the world, apparently in reference to the newcomer with grey hair, Belfast Bruiser. Savage sold Belfast’s uppercuts and Bischoff hyped them as causing Steve Regal to probably need reconstructive surgery. Savage ended up winning with the top rope elbow. A nice, stiff match…

Gene Okerlund interviewed Ric Flair (w/Woman and Elizabeth) regarding his title defense against The Giant. Flair began singing “I’ve got the whole world in my hands,” as his arms wrapped around Woman and Liz. He also addressed being KO’d by Lex Luger the night before. Flair called it a costly error and said he is on the list of people who won’t be able to “style and profile” with him. Flair asked Woman and Liz who has the better body and they said Flair does…

(2) Konnan pinned Mr. J.L. to retain the U.S. Hvt. Title after a double leg bridge. Bischoff said that Pillman contacted WCW at the last minute and said he didn’t want any part of anything to do with Kevin Sullivan. Although he called him a loose cannon, he spoke of him as a member of WCW and the Horsemen. In the early minutes of the match, Bischoff said Savage was going nuts backstage trying to get to Ric Flair for his taunting interview with Elizabeth minutes earlier. The match itself was really good. Konnan showed some innovative moves and Lynn worked really well with him. It was a more realistic, psychologically sound match than the Konnan-Devon Storm match a few weeks back, although the wrestlers seemed fatigued near the end. Bischoff said Psicosis, Chris Benoit, and Jushin Liger have advanced in Japan (none of which is actually true)…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(3) Booty Man (w/The Booty Babe) beat Disco Inferno at 1:13. Booty Man kissed Babe after the match… (4) Sting & Lex Luger beat American Males when Sting pinned Scotty Riggz at 6:25 to retain the WCW Tag Titles. Luger continued to be entertaining as he smiled and high-fived fans when Sting was watching, but smirked and kept to himself when Sting wasn’t looking. Sting and Luger argued throughout the match. Bischoff said Sting is one of the most understanding, forgiving friends someone could have. Afterward, the Males congratulated Sting while Luger celebrated with both belts at ringside…

(4) Giant fought Ric Flair to a no contest at 8:53 so Flair retained the WCW Title. On their way to the ring, Liz and Woman handed out money to fans at ringside (i.e. the money that Elizabeth took with her after the divorce). Savage charged Flair, but was stopped by a group of wrestlers. Flair and Giant went chest to face before the match. Bischoff said in the back Savage was handcuffed and forced out of the building. Bischoff brought up that Flair a few years back beat Vader to become WCW Champion. Giant dominated Flair early, no-selling his chops, suplexing him, and catching his top rope bodyblock attempt. Giant attempted a top rope splash. Flair moved, although Giant overshot him so far he really didn’t need to move. Giant missed a Stinger splash in the corner and bumped over the top rope to the floor. Flair then choked Giant with some wire. At 6:31 Flair kicked the Giant low. Giant came back and chokeslammed Flair, but Arn ran in and nailed Giant with a chair. Sullivan took the chair from Arn. Giant turned around and saw Sullivan with the chair and chokeslammed him. Giant then chokeslammed Arn and stormed from the ring. Heenan announced that next week’s Nitro will feature Sullivan & Arn vs. Hogan & Booty Man…