WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Kali Kills It, Hendry’s Debut Fails to Inspire, Jacob’s Ladder, Banal Balor, Carver the Crusher, Muchos, Muchos Americanos

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An NXT call-up immediately challenging for a championship makes for an exciting story. It’s almost always a novel matchup. Win or lose, the rookie comes off like a big deal, someone to be taken seriously. Who could forget NXT call-up Paige defeating Divas Champion AJ Lee on her first night on Raw?

This kind of narrative can be great – in isolation.

Since WrestleMania, WWE creative has run this formula, a brand-new call-up challenging the champion, to the point of excess. In the span of two weeks we saw Ricky Saints, Sol Ruca, and Jacey Jayne all wrestle their brand’s world champions on their debut. In the same time period, we saw a debuting Laney Reid and Fallon Henley attack the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and a debuting Ethan Page step up to the Intercontinental Champion.

WWE should not be telling the same story multiple times in rapid succession. Storyline tropes and unusual finishes should be spread out from one another to keep them fresh and believable.

Regardless, the post-WrestleMania product sees a number of talents take on new, more important roles. Some flop while others flourish.

Here’s a few standouts…

Rising Star of the Week: Kali Armstrong

Armstrong is NXT’s hottest new prospect.

Armstrong debuted in September 2024, became the first Evolve Women’s Champion in May 2025, and just two weeks ago was promoted to the NXT brand.

Armstrong makes up for her inexperience with a powerful look, an eye-catching intensity, and remarkable athleticism. The rookie wrestles like a female version of Bron Breakker, showing explosive power and speed.

Armstrong was impressive in her dominant win over Skylar Rae on her NXT debut, and this week delivered another convincing performance, defeating Jaida Parker in a hard-hitting, exciting matchup.

NXT booking is treating Armstrong like the next big thing in the Women’s Division. Don’t sleep on this emerging star.

Runner-up: Jacob Fatu

Fatu’s main event elevation has been inconsistent and confusing. His confrontation of champion Roman Reigns on Raw looked a lot like a heel turn. Confronting the MFTs on SmackDown, he was pure babyface. The murky moral implications of his use of the Tongan Death Grip do nothing to resolve this mystery.

One thing’s for certain: Fatu looks like a star.

Standing across the ring from the OTC, Fatu seems like a big deal like never before. He’s represented himself well in verbal as well as physical exchanges. Heel or face, his character has regained the edge and intensity he desperately needed. His rapid ascension to the main event has been supported by booking, which has seen him get the better of both Reigns and Solo Sikoa repeatedly, not to mention taking out the MFTs single-handedly.

Although Fatu is unlikely to win at Backlash, he looks like he belongs in the main event scene. He’s making the most of this opportunity and has emerged as a convincing world championship contender.

Second Runner-up: Keanu Carver

Another of NXT’s hot prospects, Carver makes quite an impression. With a chiseled frame and burning intensity, he makes for a physically intimidating powerhouse. His offense takes full advantage of his raw strength, consisting of believable clubbing strikes, shoulder tackles, and slams.

Carver does have limitations. His inexperience shows through in his ring work. At six feet, he’s not physically imposing enough to be a traditional “monster.” He hasn’t shown much in the way of a defined personality or gimmick as of yet.

Only a few months from his debut, Carver’s striking look, power, and intensity make him one to watch in NXT.

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Fading Star of the Week: Joe Hendry

Hendry’s had a slow start on Raw. Although his “Fire Logan Paul” songs have gotten a reaction from the crowd, he’s already become a fifth wheel in a feud between the Street Profits and The Vision. Logan Paul’s comic overreaction to the songs hasn’t helped.

Hendry’s first match since signing with Raw was three minutes long and ended in a DQ – hardly an endorsement.

There is a great deal of fun to be had with the Joe Hendry character when he is positioned properly, including having him appear out of nowhere when his name is mentioned, other competitors regarding him as an inspirational figure, and creating humorous interactions with lower-level talent.

We’ve seen none of this on Raw.

WWE creative either does not understand Joe Hendry or isn’t particularly invested in him, likely due to his waning performance in the past several months, including a lackluster run with the NXT Title.

First Runner-Up: Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor has convincingly defeated both JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks, so it’s not clear why he continues to feud with the Judgment Day. His interactions with Roxanne Perez have been interesting, but it’s quite unclear why he would single her out from the group as the one to save. Bálor and Perez have had very minimal interactions in the past, and Perez has not shown herself to be more honorable than anyone else in the faction.

His match with JD featured some excellent wrestling, but his character seems to be without clear direction right now, and serving as Perez’s conscience isn’t enough. Bálor needs to issue a mission statement of some kind for fans to get behind him.

Second Runner-Up: El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano Original (tie)

Ludwig Kaiser and especially Chad Gable are far too valuable to waste any longer on this silly, confusing, self-indulgent storyline. Ditto for the Creed Brothers, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate.

The absence of the Chad Gable character left a void in WWE storylines which has left the Creeds, Ivy Nile, and the former Alpha Academy without direction.

Whichever one loses their mask vs. mask match at Lucha Libre AAA Noche de Los Grandes will be the real winner – free to escape this black hole of an angle and move towards something substantial.