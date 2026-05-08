TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (5/7): EC3 doing Top 1 Percent Gimmick as a Babyface, Broken Universe Nonsense, Daria Rae and Mike Santana, Indy Hartwell calling out Materialism

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

Indi Hartwell Calling Out Ash by Elegance and Elayna Black’s Materialism:

I loved Indi Hartwell coming out and acting like a true babyface in a wrestling world that has seemed to have lost its way in creating real face-heel dynamics. Ash by Elegance were arguing over who had the most money and who was the most beautiful in an in-ring face-off. Hartwell came in and chastised them for arguing over materialistic things when they should be focused on the TNA Knockouts Title match that was headlining later in the evening. That is honorable and refreshing. That is something that is relatable to your average wrestling fan in their everyday lives.

Nic Nemeth & K.C. Navarro vs. The System:

K.C. Navarro feels like a TNA return who actually has established charisma and has a certain intangible star power (which is more than I can say for most recent debutants or returners). Meanwhile, Nemeth is a seasoned star in the TNA Men’s single division. They make a formidable tag team. The Systems is also a credible opponent, however, I wish they would win a bit more often to maintain that credibility. This was a very solid tag match with four professionals in the ring. It’s good that they got the win tonight before the impending loss later in the evening (see next hit).

Moose & Leon Slater vs. The System:

Normally I wouldn’t like the heel tag team taking on two face tag teams back-to-back as that is generally more of a face act, however, the Systems was so arrogant and so smarmy in their post-match promo call-out of Moose and Slater that I think that it worked here. Also, once again, a very solid tag match.

Daria Rae involving herself with Mike Santana:

The authority structure and TV time investment is way too much for me and it’s a net negative for the company, however, tonight Daria Rae’s involvement in choosing Mike Santana’s opponent for next week while not revealing who it was and putting him behind the eight ball really helped the crowd to get behind Santana. This worked, but for one night only. I have a feeling that TNA won’t be able to help itself thought.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

EC3 doing the “Top 1% Gimmick” as a babyface in 2026 and Eric Young match:

Has EC3 ever had a gimmick differentiating from “confident, rich, jerk” whether he has been a heel or face in his career? I’m only joking a little bit as this has been his gimmick across several promotions over the last decade, at a minimum. EC3 Vs. Eric Young feels like your two drunk uncles wrestling each other at Thanksgiving and it wouldn’t end, at this point in their careers.

The “Broken Universe” Nonsense:

Much like many current acts in TNA, the “Broken Universe” is well past its prime and way too incongruent with the premise of a simulated combat sport that it hurts the rest of the show, for me.

K.C. Navarro’s Backstage Promo:

There is a tone to take other than “scream at the camera”, K.C.

Arianna Grace (w/ Stacks) vs. Léi Yǐng Lee:

It was a big risk putting these two, still very green talents, in the ring together for a Knockouts main event on Impact that didn’t pay off. This match was rather clunky and neither of these wrestlers are particularly over in either of their roles. Two weeks in-a-row of poor Impact main event, in my humble opinion.